Ontario Town Board April 12, 2021

Supervisor Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes from the March 21, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as all Departmental Reports, which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The final Public Information Session to address the recent referendum to purchase the land currently being used as a golf course located at 2101 Country Club Lane will be on April 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Community Center. Pre-registration is not required.

Deputy Supervisor Robert Kelsch reports that the LED Streetlight Project is nearly complete. He also announced that this project will save the Town of Ontario approximately $40, 000 per year. Parks and Recreation Director William Riddell would like to remind residents to check the Town website for information on upcoming programs and events. https://www.ontariotown.org/

Superintendent of Highways Marilee Stollery wants residents to know the snow fences have been taken down and they have started cleaning up yards from town snow removal operations. She understands people are anxious to get their yards cleaned up but it does take several weeks to get around the whole town. She asks for residents to please be patience.

Supervisor Robusto thanked Town employees and Department Heads for their hard work and frugality during the last year. Despite unexpected revenues and expenses from the Covid-19 pandemic looming last year, everyone “tightened their belts” and did what needed to be done to ensure the financial health of the Town. Supervisor Robusto announced the General Fund Balance for the Town of Ontario is approximately $926,836.00 higher than it was at this point last year. He is grateful to all for the hard work.

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Bear Creek Pump Station Flood Protection Wall will be received by the Town of Ontario, 1850 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York 14519, until 2:00 PM on April 30, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Avalon Planroom www.avalonroch-planroom.com (585) 242-9999.

Water Utilities Superintendent Adam Cummings requested Town Board permission to issue a public bid and approval for the purchase of one (1) 2021 or 2022 model year Ford F350 or Chevrolet 3500 Crew Cab.

This vehicle will be added to our Water Utilities fleet to replace the aged 2004 F-250 that was recently sold at public auction. The cost will not exceed $33,000.00, including delivery. He also requested Town Board approval for the purchase of three (3) desktop computer work-stations and (1) one laptop computer at a cost of $4506.43.00. These items are a necessity for the efficient operation and administration of Water and Sewer operations.

The Town Board approved the bid received from Dick Herman to re-roof the Long Barn roof at 6449 Furnace Road.

The cost will be $16,550.00 and the work will begin in July 2021.

Joe DiGravio resigned from the Board of Assessment Review effective April 12, 2021 and Sarah Gagliostro was appointed to the Board of Assessment Review with her term beginning April 13, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 to finish the unexpired term of Joe DiGravio.

Betty Premo was hired as a seasonal property/facility manager/laborer for the Water Utilities Department beginning April 15, 2021 at $14.50/hour.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:10 PM to discuss legal and personnel matters.

By Caroline Grasso