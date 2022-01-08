Powered by Dark Sky
January 7th 2022, Friday
Ontario Town Board. Dec. 29, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
January 7, 2022

Supervisor Robusto opened the meeting at 1:00 PM. The meeting was held at the Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance with some appearing in person and some attending via Zoom.  

The Board resolved to adopt the resolution designating the Ontario Town Board as Lead Agency for the Four Mile Creek PUD at 278-300 Ridge Road for the Gerber Homes application. The SEQR Determination of Non-Significance for Four Mile Creek PUD at 278-300 Ridge Road was accepted as presented in addition to the Environmental Assessment Part 2 & 3, the Project Summary, and the Wayne County Planning Board review.  Additionally, the Board resolved to designate the Ontario Town Board as Lead Agency for the Centennial Village PUD Modification at 1270 Ridge Road for the Gerber Homes application. The SEQR Determination of Non-Significance for the Centennial Village PUD Modification at 1270 Ridge Road was accepted as well as the Environmental Assessment Part 2 & 3 and the Project Summary for the Centennial Village PUD Modification at 1270 Ridge Road.

It was resolved to enter into an agreement with Hoffman, Hanafin & Associates for insurance coverage for the Town of Ontario, its buildings, vehicles, etc. for a one-year period starting January 1, 2022 and expiring January 1, 2023. 

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad (OVES), Inc. for the year 2022. The contract has remained the same for the last several years and is available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.  

The Superintendent of Water Utilities was authorized to hire Paul Rushlo to the position of Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Trainee with a start date on or about January 13, 2022 at a rate of $19.62/hour. It is a 26-week probationary period.  It was authorized to temporarily hire Dawn Yantch as Court Clerk to fill in at the Justice Court at a rate of $25.00/hour. 

The Board acknowledged the retirement of W. Ronald Flatt effective December 31, 2021 after nearly 24 years of service. 

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 1:53 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso

