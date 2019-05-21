Ontario Town Board May 13, 2019

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was held on May 13, 2019 at the Ontario Town Hall at 7pm. At the start of the meeting Supervisor Frank Robusto expressed condolences for the recent passing of community members.

The board approved the meeting’s agenda. Supervisor Robusto called for a revision to the Agenda to move the Field Kraft Farm request from item under new business. Under comments to the public: One attendee asked a series of questions including requesting to know when the town audit would be done, why FOIL requests are not being handled by the town attorney, and explained that he took care of the public safety issue that he has raised at previous meetings himself.

The Board approved the following department head and town agency reports: Town Clerk, Superintendent of Highways, Superintendent of Water Utilities, Building Inspector/ Code Enforcement Officer, Sole Assessor, Watershed Chairman, Ontario Public Library Director, Supervisor Financial Report, and Animal Control Officer.

Under new business: The board heard a request by Ag Specialist Ora Rothfuss, on behalf of Field Kraft Farms, for a letter of support for the Kraft family to apply for conservation easement. Board members tabled their decision until their next meeting after extensive discussion. Board member Joseph Catalano expressed concern that the 25 acres, if the conservation easement is approved, will no longer be developable, and in the future if the family wants to do something other than farming then they won’t be able to. However, the other members supported the family’s right to use their property as they like.

The board discussed the request to advertise for a new Highway Account Clerk. Board member Scott TeWinkle suggested that the position help with multiple departments, and Supervisor Robusto supported the idea. Board member Catalano explained that the Highway department is requesting a full time clerk. Superintendent of Highways, Marilee Stollery, explained that the town has grown and therefore the responsibilities of the clerk have as well. She explained that there is no time to share the clerk. Watershed Chairman, Adam Cummings, also spoke up and advised that cross training would be complicated and expensive. He also suggested that a review of the town clerks be conducted. Board members carried the motion to advertise and will move forward with having the clerk work with multiple departments.

The following new business items were then approved:

• Request to surplus the Highway Department Computers

• Sole Assessor’s reappointment request for a 6 year term

• Proposal for Ad Hoc committee

• Holland PCH180 coagulant purchase request for $17,500

He then asked what a person needs to do if they are interested to which Supervisor Robusto said individuals need to send a letter of interest.

Next, the board accepted the resignation letter from the Highway Account Clerk and carried the approval of claims.

Finally, members gave updates on different events happening in the town. Board member Eaton reminded everyone that the Rummage Run will be held May 30 and June 1, the Relay for Life will be held on May 31, and the Wayne Central School Budget Vote will be held May 21. Supervisor Robusto explained that the audit is in the process of being completed, and Board member TeWinkle explained that FEMA has been working on the boat launch agreement. Board member Catalano explained that due to low attendance at the county planning board meeting those in attendance were not able to abstain when voting on matters that effect their own towns. The Board then entered into executive session at 8:38 pm ending the meeting shortly thereafter.

By Amber Linson