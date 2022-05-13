Ontario Town Board meeting. 5/9/22

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Ontario Town Complex, while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

At 7:03 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions pertaining to Local Law #1, to Opt out of NYS Real Property Tax Law, which involves a tax exemption for certain solar or wind energy systems, farm waste energy systems, micro-hydroelectric energy systems, fuel cell electric generating systems, electric energy storage equipment and electric energy storage systems, or fuel-flexible linear generator electric generating systems. Supervisor Robusto explained Local Law #1. It is a loophole we need to close. PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreements aren’t going to have the opportunity to be tax exempt, once the PILOT is over. Attorney Anthony Villani explained it further. The Town of Ontario would be opting out of automatic exemption section 487.

With no additional comments or questions, the Public Hearing was closed at 7:14 PM. The Board resolved to adopt Local Law #1.

It was resolved to approve the minutes from the April 11 & 25, 2022 Regular meetings and the May 2, 2022 Executive Session, in addition to all monthly Departmental Reports.

The Town Clerk was authorized to post and publish a legal notice for a Public Hearing on May 23, 2022 at 7:01 PM to hear comments and questions regarding Local Law #2, which is to Amend the Zoning Laws and Code of the Town of Ontario.

Payment was authorized to Concord Electric for application submission EC-Pay App #1- WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plant) Improvement Project for $7,600.00 as presented. Payment as authorized to Blue Heron Construction for application submission GC-Pay App #1-WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plant) Improvement Project for $114,000.00 as presented.

The 2022 MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) Annual Report Draft was submitted and the Town Supervisor was authorized to sign the Certification of Statement on the 2022 MS4 Annual Report of permit ending March 9, 2022.

The Board acknowledged the retirement of Highway Superintendent Marilee Stollery after 30 years of employment. Abram Boerman was appointed as Highway Superintendent through December 31, 2022.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive session at 8:16 PM to discuss collective bargaining and a real estate matter. They reconvened at 9:29 PM and the meeting was adjourned at 9:30 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso