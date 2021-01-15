Ontario Town Board meeting Jan 11, 2021

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Frank Robusto at 7:00 p.m.via zoom. Mr. Robusto led the Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of the Agenda and Approval of Minutes.

Department Head Reports – made and filed: Watershed, Superintendent of Water Utilities/Town Engineer, Sole Assessor, Library, Town Clerk, Code Enforcement Officer

Supervisor Robusto – Condolences to Michael VanHoover on the passing of his father. There has been training on the new accounting software. His wish for this year is civility and respect.

New Business – appointed Frank Robusto as voting delegate for the 2021 Association of Towns Annual meeting to be held via zoom.

The board approved the CASCO invoice for security monitoring for the Town buildings for 2021 at a cost not to exceed $6565.00, with $4544.44 from budget c

The board approved the MRB Group invoice for engineering fees for a cost not to exceed $12,868 from budget

The board waived the building permit fees for the installation of an EV Charging Station at Town Hall to be installed by Green Spark Solar.

A motion was made by Mr. Eaton, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to table the request to authorize the Building Department to canvas for a part time secretary for Planning & Zoning Board of Appeals from the Wayne County Civil Service list for Clerk-Typist from budget line A3620.1. until further information is gathered next week. 4

Appointments/Resignations –A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to accept the resignation of Tracy Galusha from the Accounting Department effective January 19, 2021.

Reports by Town Board Members – Mr. Eaton asked Mr. Robusto how he was coming on getting the titles to the vehicles sitting at the highway department. He also would like to know how to proceed with getting a feasibility study done of water/sewer with wayne county water and sewer.

Approval of Claims - A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to approve the abstract of claims for January 11, 2021 with a grand total of $195,033.13 and to authorize the Supervisor to issue payments for same. Mr. Robusto abstained from invoice #06522. 4 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

There will no longer be voucher numbers, according to EFPR, and the Town Clerk’s Office was unable to audit the claims. Adjourn - at 7:41 p.m.

The above partial draft minutes will become official upon approval of the town board.

