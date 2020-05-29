Ontario Town Board Meeting   May 26, 2020

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Frank Robusto at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. Present were Supervisor Robusto, Council members: Scott TeWinkle, Joseph Catalano, Tim Strickland, Jeremy Eaton and Town Clerk Debra DeMinck. Supervisor Robusto called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m.

Reports – A motion was made by Catalano, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to accept the Supervisor’s report for the month of April. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Supervisor Robusto gave a COVID-19 update. It is a fluid situation but by June 1st most employees will be back to work.

New Business – A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to adopt amended Employee Handbook Policy 809 – Medical Insurance – the change being any full time employee who reaches 65 can choose to remain on the company’s group policy or seek their own individual Medicare coverage as per Medicare guidelines. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

A motion was made by Mr. Catalano, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to allow Shelley LaRocca, Deputy Town Clerk, to carry over two weeks (2) vacation to be used before the end of the year. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

The Board Members had a brief discussion on the two grievances filed against the town by the clerical and blue collar units claiming Town Hall was closed on March 23, 2020 to the public and they are seeking one and one-half times their rate for all hours worked after the County declared a state of emergency, up to the date that the Town Offices were reopened to the public.

Budget Adjustment – A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to amend the motion made April 6, 2020 to authorize NFP to install a sound system in the meeting room for an amount not to exceed $23,750 from HR1 account to transfer from HR11620.202 to A1620.200 for an amount not to exceed $18,200. A lower amount than was previously approved. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Board reports – Mr. Strickland was in the Town Hall on Tuesday and saw the sneeze guards. He has one estimate on the fence at the highway department and they are going to try and get several more.

Mr. TeWinkle went to the comptroller’s website and saw the Wayne County sales tax listed by month. He feels we may not be as bad as first thought.

Mr. Robusto stated there is a mask distribution to residents this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Casey Park.

Approval of Claims – A motion was made by Mr. Strickland, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to approve the abstract of claims for May 26, 2020 including vouchers #1015 through #1108 (1015, 1057-1060 used by the Business Office ) with a grand total of $58,391.28 and to authorize the Supervisor to issue payments for same. 5 Ayes 0 Nays Mr. Catalano abstained from vouchers 1038 & 1051. MOTION CARRIED

Executive Session – A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to move into an executive session at 7:35 p.m. on a personnel matter leading to said dismissal, removal, promotion, appointment, employment, discipline, demotion, or suspension of a particular person. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CAR-RIED Reconvene – 8:04 p.m.

Adjourn – A motion was made by Mr. Eaton, seconded by Mr. Catalano, to adjourn at 8:05 p.m. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Respectfully submitted, Debra DeMinck, Ontario Town Clerk

Minutes official upon approval of the town board.