Ontario Town Board Oct. 12, 2021

Supervisor Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Ontario Town Hall. All Board members were present.

At 7:01 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Local Law #1, which is a Union Hill rezone. There were several questions and clarifications, and the meeting was closed at 7:15 PM. The Board resolved to Adopt Local Law #1.

At 7:16 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions on the proposed establishment of the Town of Ontario Consolidated Sewer District. Town Engineer Adam Cummings gave an overview of the project. The Public Hearing closed at 7:25 PM.

It was resolved to accept and file all Departmental Reports. These are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

There will be a Public Hearing on October 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM for comments and questions regarding the Override to the 2% Tax Levy Limit.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign and execute the Professional Services Proposal for Engineering Design for the Ridge Road/Union Hill Watermain replacement for an amount not to exceed $126,700.

It was resolved to authorize payment for Application 1 to Ramsey Constructors, Inc. for $229,876.25 for the Bear Creek Pump Station Flood Protection Wall.

The replacement of the generator at the Water Treatment Plant was approved for an amount not to exceed $375,000 as requested by the Water Superintendent.

The Town Clerk was authorized to post and publish a legal notice to advertise to bid for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project on November 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM as requested by the Superintendent of Water Utilities.

Ontario Town Justice William Benedict was authorized to apply for a JCAP (Justice Court Assistance Program) Grant up to the maximum allowance of $30,000.

The Water Superintendent was authorized to post two (2) Water/Wastewater Treatment Operator positions for 1st shift and one (1) Water Treatment Operator for 3rd shift. The positions will be posted internally for the 2-week requirement as well as inquire with the Wayne County Human Resources Department to identify potential candidates.

Town Board members affirmed the hire of Kevin Ghyzel to fill the vacancy of the seasonal winter employee for the Highway Department. His employment period is October 14, 2021 through April 15, 2022 at $25.00 per hour with no benefits as requested by the Highway Superintendent.

It was resolved to accept the resignation of Judge Paul Sucher from the Justice Court, with regret, effective October 7, 2021.

There will be a Budget Workshop on October 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 9:05 PM to discuss personnel. They reconvened at 9:57 PM and the meeting adjourned at 9:58 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso