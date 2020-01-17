Ontario Town Meeting    1/13/20

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Frank Robusto at 7:00 p.m. in the Ontario Town Hall.

16 residents and visitors were present at portions of the meeting.

The board approved the Agenda.

A Public Hearing on the proposed replacement of the Dewatering Press at the Ontario Wastewater Treatment Plant was held. Adam Cummings, Superintendent of Water Utilities, gave an overview of the project. The press has failed and needs to be replaced. The town is sending the sludge to Williamson and paying $1,000 every other week for them to press it.

During the hearing, Jim Switzer asked if it will be a bond or ban and what is the long-term financial base to the taxpayers. Mr. Cummings responded that a ban would be short term and then it would convert to a bond. There is no sewer tax rate anymore.

The hearing was closed the Public at 7:05 p.m.

The next Public Hearing was on the proposed improvements to the Ontario Wastewater Treatment Plant which consist of replacing the existing Tertiary Filtration System, upgrading the pump-ing system at the Bear Creek Pump Station and new ultraviolet disinfection equipment. Mr. Cummings gave an overview of the project, which will not exceed $5,000,000. The town have received two grants, one for 25% of the cost (approximately 1.25 million) and one for $400,000 from the REDI Commission.

Mr. Switzer stated the Town should establish capital projects for both projects. The hearing was closed at 7:07 p.m.

The board approved of Minutes of the December 16 & 23, 2019 Town Board Meeting.

Department Head Reports accepted for… Superintendent of Highways, Town Clerk (Annual report), Code Enforcement Officer, Library

The board authorized the Supervisor to sign the agreement between Catherine A. Willmot d/b/a Advanced Occupational Services for drug and alcohol testing for the Town of Ontario effective January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021 as presented.

The board authorized the payment of three invoices to EFPR Solutions in the total amount of $22,175.00 as presented.

The board authorized payment to Casco Security for an amount not to exceed $6,396.16 for security monitoring of town buildings from budget code A1620.4 as requested in memo 20-01.

The board adopted the resolution on the The Proposed Replacement of the Dewatering Press for the Sanitary Sewer Districts Nos 1 and 2. All property and property owners within the Districts would be benefited by the proposed improvement because it would replace the non-functional and obsolete Dewatering Press. The board resolved that the improvement proposal is hereby approved and the Town Engineer is directed to prepare definite plans and specifications, and to make a careful estimate of the expense and, with the assistance of the Attorney for the Town, prepare a contract for the execution of the proposed improvement upon compliance with appropriate bidding and other legal requirements, subject to the above, purchase and installation of the Dewatering Press is hereby authorized at a cost not to exceed Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($650,000); the cost of installing the Dewatering Press shall be borne by Sewer Districts Nos. 1 and 2 of the Town, pursuant to Town Law §202-b, and will be apportioned between the two Districts, and assessed by the Town Board on an ad valorem basis, in proportion to assessed value upon the properties in those Districts, and/or by user fees.

The board also adopted the resolution on Proposed Increases and Improvements of Facilities To the Sanitary Sewer Districts Nos 1 and 2. All property and property owners within the Districts would be benefited by the Improvements Proposal because it would replace the worn-out equipment and achieve new permit requires imposed on the latest SPDES Permit issued by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Proposal was approved; a MRB is directed to prepare definite plans and specifications, and to make a careful estimate of the expense and, with the assistance of the Attorney for the Town, prepare a contract for the execution of the work upon compliance with appropriate bidding and other legal requirements; that subject to the above, purchase and installation of the Improvement Proposal is hereby authorized at a cost not to exceed Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000); The cost of installing the New Influent Structure shall be borne by Sewer Districts Nos. 1 and 2 of the Town, pursuant to Town Law §202-b, and will be apportioned be-tween the two Districts, and assessed by the Town Board on an ad valorem basis, in proportion to assessed value upon the properties in those Districts, and/or by user fees.

The Board adopted the Bond Resolution. The purpose consists of sewer system capital improvements duly authorized to be undertaken by the Town Board of the Town of Ontario, New York (hereinafter referred to a the “Town”) pursuant to the Town Law; and, pursuant to a resolution adopted on January 13, 2020, the Town has duly authorized additional facilities therein pursuant to §202-b of the Town Law; and the Town Board hereby determines and finds that the purpose hereinafter described constitutes a “type II” action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act of the State of New York and the applicable regulations thereunder (“SEQRA”) which will not result in any significant adverse environmental impacts and such purpose is not subject to any further environmental review under SEQRA. This resolution takes effect immediately upon its adoption.

The board adopted the following: Amended And Restated Bond Resolution Dated January 13, 2020 Of The Town Board Of The Town Of Ontario, New York, Authorizing General Obligation Serial Bonds To Finance Sewer System Capital Improvements Within The Town, Authorizing The Issuance Of Bond Anticipation Notes In Contemplation Thereof, The Expenditure Of Sums For Such Purpose, And Determining Other Matters In Connection Therewith. The bond resolution dated September 5, 2018, as amended, is hereby amended and the resolution shall take effect immediately.

Syed Atmed Mustafa gave a presentation on NEQALS, Northeast Advanced Life Support. The Town of Ontario has been giving them money every year until this year. The presentation explained the differences between different levels of paramedics, response time and calls to Ontario. The Town Board will get back to them on this issue.

The town authorized the Supervisor to attend the Association of Towns Training & Annual meeting in New York City, February 16-19, 2020 for an amount not to exceed $2,950.00 and to designate Mr. Robusto as the Town of Ontario’s voting delegate.

The board tabled the Bid award to grind brush until next week’s meeting.

The board authorized the Supervisor and Councilmen to sign the 2020 Agreement to Spend Highway Funds in the sum of $365,000 for general repairs and $130,300 for various improvements to Town highways and submit to the County Highway Superintendent for approval.

Reports by Town Board Members – Mr. Strickland stated he attended newly elected officials school last week and it was good training and a lot of information. Mr. Catalano was asked to be the Chairman of the County Planning Board. He couldn’t commit to that much time so he was asked to be Vice Chairman. He had meetings with Department heads he is liaison to and he hopes it will be a good year. Mr. Eaton is looking forward to a new year. Mr. TeWinkle looked at the NFP service agreement. They plan to decommission the old server in the basement at Town Hall. The building department is looking at migrating the old check list data base (for permits) to the Williamson Law Book program. Mr. Robusto reported that the meeting room was packed last week with residents from Ontario Drive. The REDI commission was on hand to answer questions on the grant Ontario Drive received and tell how the grant will work. It was well received. There is 4,200 feet of lake front on Ontario Drive and the grant is for 1.85 million dollars. Paperwork needs to be completed by February 14th.

Mr. Robusto also announced that the Town had received a grant for the Beh Industrial Traffic Study, which would be west to Countyline Road.

Executive Session – A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to move into an executive session at 8:17 p.m. for a personnel matter leading to said dismissal, removal, promotion, appointment, employment, discipline, demotion or suspension of a particular person.

The regular meeting was reconvened at 9:47 p.m. and adjourned at 9:48 pm