Ontario Town Meeting 7/22/19

Public Hearing on Intergrow and on PILOT agreement with Ginna

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was held on July 22, 2019 at 7 pm in the Ontario Town Hall. With approximately 20 in attendance to Board’s first motion was to approve the meeting’s agenda.

Before proceeding with the regular meeting the Board then held a Public Hearing on the Intergrow East matter. The business received $750 thousand from the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation represented by the New York State Office of Community Renewal through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The purpose of this funding is to establish a tomato growing and distribution facility at the eastern end of Timothy Lane, adjacent to Route 104.

Although the Town has already distributed the $750 thousand, minus administration costs, to Intergrow the public hearing was required to give the public a chance to comment on the matter. Ontario resident Jim Switzer was the only person to offer public comment. Switzer suggested that the Town consider an extension of Lincoln road to the Intergrow property in order to ease traffic. To this Supervisor Frank Robusto said the Town is looking into their options. A motion then passed to close the public hearing.

Next on the agenda was another public hearing, this one for Local Law #5 and the Ginna PILOT (payment in-lieu of taxes) agreement. Katherine Gavett from Ferrara Fiorenza PC, who represented the Town of Ontario, the Wayne Central School District, and Wayne County in the negotiations, presented the details of both Local Law #5, and the PILOT agreement. Gavett explained Local Law #5 as a necessary step in granting the property tax exempt status in order to enter into the agreement and if accepted will go into effect starting January 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2029. Gavett explained that once in effect the Town can then adopt the PILOT agreement. The PILOT itself was then explained by Gavett as a 10 year commitment of 51.5 million which will be paid out over the years in a step down manner. Gavett showed the payments as $7.54 million in 2020 and $2.25 million in 2029. Gavett also explained that the agreement was based on the ability for a stable payment stream, and not the property value.

Opening up to public comment, Jim Switzer said that he believed that a 5 year option would have been better and asked what happens if Exelon sells. Switzer thoroughly explained that he does not believe the agreement was a good idea for taxpayers before being cut off by Robusto as his time expired. A motion then passed to close the public hearing.

Next, a public hearing was held in regards to the Lighting District dissolution. The proposal before the board was the combining of lighting districts 1 and 2 for the reasoning that district one is mostly a business are on 104 that the majority of the public uses. The board then heard from the public starting with Joanne Pagano who questioned whether or not the town would take advantage electric lighting from the solar farm which is being planned. Robusto responded that the farm, if built, may not be available to the municipalities, but that residents can call and take advantage of it. Robusto also clarified that the matter is only in regards to street lights. Jim Switzer then explained that there is not one street light on 104 and asked if intersection lights will also be a part of the combined district. Switzer also asked if new developments that come to the town will be included in the combined district. Town Attorney Richard Williams explained that the lighting districts of new developments will be suggested by a developer. A motion to close the public hearing was then passed.

The Board then opened the meeting to public comment. Members of the Ontario BID (Business Improvement District) then addressed the Board. The discussion included snow plowing concerns, tree lighting plans, updating the business sign on Knickerbocker road, and the extension of a no overnight parking from winter to all year in front of the businesses. Jim Switzer then commented that the sign on Knickerbocker Road was not exclusive to the BID to which the Supervisor responded that the Board is aware.

Next, the Board approved the meeting minutes from July 8, 2019. After some discussion and a suggested amendment to the amount of money for EFPR Solutions the July 15, 2019 meeting minutes were also approved as amended.

Following these approvals the Board then carried the following resolutions:

• Resolution to adopt Local Law #5

• Resolution to adopt Ginna PILOT agreement for 2019

• Authorization from Wayne Central Schools designating Town as school tax collector with a payment of $7 thousand

• Resolution of support for 2019 New York State Consolidation Funding Application Water Quality Improvement Project, Wastewater Treatment Improvements- General

• SEQRA Resolution for Water Quality Improvements Project (WQIP) Resolution of Support for 2019 New York State Consolidated Funding Application Water Quality Improvements Project, Wastewater Treatment Improvements- Disinfection

• SEQRA Resolution for Water Quality Improvements Project (WQIP) Ultraviolet Disinfection System

The Board then also accepted the June 2019 Water Utilities and Watershed reports.

The meeting was opened up for public comment again. Jim Switzer asked the Board to check the January meeting minutes in which he believes a Receiver of Taxes was appointed by the Board.

Following this Councilman, Joe Catalano brought a discussion on the transition to a new IT department. Some concerns about the integration were discussed between the board members.

Councilman Jeremy Eaton then reminded the Board that the Ad-Hoc committee meeting time changed from 7 pm to 7:30 pm. The Board was given an explanation on a pipe burst that happened on Saturday June 20 in the early morning. The water pipe had burst likely due to rubbing against a rock located under the pipe, explained Watershed Chairman Adam Cummings. The pipe has been replaced with no further issues reported.

Finally Councilman Eaton reminded the public that Ginna Community Night is coming up on August 6th.

The Board then entered executive session for a personnel matter at 8:47 after which the meeting was adjourned.

by Amber Linson