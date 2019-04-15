Ontario Town Meeting   April 8, 2019

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was held on April 8, 2019 at the Ontario Town Hall with eight members of the community in attendance. The meeting was called to order at 7pm. The Board’s first order of business was to add revisions to the agenda in the form of removing the generator purchase items and adding the nineteenth annual Town Finance School for Supervisor training.

Supervisor Robusto opened the meeting up to comments from the public. One resident made comments which included concerns that the legal notice of public hearing on the application of 4 Brothers Pond LLC for the granting of a permit by the Town Board to expand a recreational pond did not include an address, and concerns that an aquatic center would cause hardship on the taxpayers because of long term maintenance. Supervisor Robusto responded that the town is simply investigating the option of an aquatic center and no decision has yet been made adding that if the idea moves forward then there would be a public vote.

Town attorney, Richard Williams II, then reported that he attended Finance School training with a small group that focused on topics like procurement and government immunity.

Next, the Board discussed and accepted for the following reports of department heads and town agencies: Town Clerk Report, Superintendent of Highways, Superintendent of Water Utilities , Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer, Sole Assessor, Parks and Recreation Director , Economic Development Director, Watershed Chairman, Ontario Public Library Director, Supervisor Financial Statement .

A presentation was then given by Casey Mastro from the NY Power Authority on the conversion of the towns RG&E owned street lights to town owned LED street lights which are considered more energy efficient. Mastro explained that owning the lights is financially beneficial to the town because the utilities charge would drop by approximately eighty five percent. However, RG&E would still own the poles and the town would need to rent the poles for ninety nine cents per pole. The process would take months to initiate and multiple Wayne County towns are considering while others have already initiated the process. Mastro also gave a short explanation of the Smart Street Lighting Program which he explained is essentially phase two of the project. A grant program is available to add sensor technology to the light poles which he explained would give the town even greater control of their assets. Mastro ended his presentation by inviting the Board to be a part of the project. The board will continue discussions about this proposal.

After the presentation the board carried motions in consideration of the following new business items: Wayne County Mowing Agreement – Marilee Stollery, Request to attend 2019 highway school – Crew Chief Steve Amsler, Bid award for Town Cleanup – Marilee Stollery, To not accept Hazardous Waste during Town Cleanup, Bid up to $42,000 for a 2019 Ford F-250 XL w/ western plow – Marilee Stollery, Accept and record 2019 Small Business Week Proclamation – Frank Robusto, Motion to Table Amendment to Town Procurement Policy – Frank Robusto, Table request to attend annual NYS Magistrates Conference – Paul Sucher and William Benedict II, Parks and Recreation payroll memo – Bill Riddell, Authorize purchase of Dewatering Geotube - Adam Cummings, Request to attend Excel class - Linda Yancey, Authorize supervisor to attend Town Finance School with cost not to exceed $1,250

The meeting was then opened up for public comment. Resident Don Anderson expressed disagreement with the towns policy of not allowing contractors to dump brush and trees from the town at the towns brush pile.

The meeting then went into the information forum starting with Deputy Town Supervisor, Joseph Catalano explaining a issue that arose at April 3 zoning board meeting. A resident is looking to put up a small dog kennel, but Catalano feels that the requirements or zoning will not allow this and asked the board to consider a zoning change to accommodate the resident.

Councilman Scott TeWinkle reminded everyone that the Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 13.

Supervisor Robusto addressed a resident’s question from the last meeting regarding savings generated by the solar array. He reported that the savings is between fifteen and eighteen thousand per year on average.

Councilman Rick Leszyk announced the March 28 loss of 94 year old local resident Garrett H. Hospers III whose family had lived in Ontario since 1923.

Councilman Jeremy Eaton announced that the Rummage Run will be held from May 31 to June 1 and Clean Sweep will be May 18 from 2pm to 4pm.

Finally, a motion for the approval of claims was carried and the Board enteredinto executive session at 9pm. The meeting was adjourned following the executive session.

By Amber Linson