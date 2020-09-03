Ontario Town meeting, Aug. 24, 2020

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Frank Robusto at 7:00 p.m. in the Adult Activity Center at Casey Park. Present were Supervisor Robusto, Council members: Scott TeWinkle, Joseph Catalano, Tim Strickland, Jeremy Eaton, Code Enforcement Officer Brian Smith, Parks and Recreation Director William Riddell, Water Superintendent Adam Cummings, Deputy Supervisor Robert Kelsch, Attorney Richard Williams and Town Clerk Debra DeMinck.

2 residents and visitors were present at portions of the meeting

Mr. Robusto led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Revisions to the Agenda - A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to approve the agenda with the addition of the water/sewer report. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Public Comment – General comments received regarding status of the water tower, state had certain acreage requirements for Peace and Good Order law, smoking section outside Town Hall, has 2019 AUD been submitted, outsourcing is great idea but be careful, out of sight, out of mind.

Reports – A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to accept the watershed report as presented. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

A motion was made by Mr. Eaton, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to accept the water report as presented. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Director of Parks & Recreation William Riddell gave a verbal report on the community center opening per the Governor’s guidelines.

A motion was made by Mr. Catalano, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to accept the Supervisor’s report as presented. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

New Business – A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following:

The Town of Ontario established a standard work days for elected and appointed officials and will report the following days worked to the New York States and Local employees’ Retirement System based on the record of activities maintained and submitted by these officials to the clerk of this body.

The Ontario Town Board directed the Clerk of the Board to certify and file the appropriate paperwork with the New York State Employees’ Retirement System and post said resolution on the website for the Town of Ontario, ontariotown.org, and on the bulletin board at the Ontario Town Hall for 30 days.

Appointments/Resignations – A motion was made by Mr. Eaton, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to appoint Virginia Molino to the Board of Library Trustees beginning 9/15/2020 through December 31, 2022 (to fill unexpired term-Lay). 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Board reports – Mr. Catalano apologizes to the Highway Superintendent as he has been busy and has not followed up with anyone to keep the brush pile under control.

Mr. Robusto commends department heads, employees and residents for the great job they have been doing during this pandemic. Other parts of the country are seeing a rise in cases and we are all doing a great job.

Approval of Claims – A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to approve the abstract of claims for August 24, 2020 including vouchers #1851 through #1939 (1851-1854 used by the Business Office ) with a grand total of $ and to authorize the Supervisor to issue payments for same. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED Mr. Catalano abstains from voucher #1905.

Workshop Items – Human Resources

Mr. Robusto gave an overview of what Paychex could offer the town with HR Solutions. Mr. Kelsch explained in more detail. At the end of December the Town can reevaluate and decide if they want to stay with HR Solutions for a cost of $7,680.00 or go with HR Essentials for $3,648.00.

A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. TeWinkle, to authorize the Supervisor to add HR Solutions to our current Paychex contract from September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 for an amount not to exceed $1616.00 from budget code A1221.4. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Executive Session – A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to move into an executive session at 8:28 p.m. on collective bargaining and litigation. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Reconvene – 9:46

A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Catalano, to go back to public session. 5 Ayes

0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to authorize the Supervisor to hire John Cororan, Attorney, for the purpose of chief negotiator for the upcoming CBAs, at a cost not to exceed $10,000. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Adjourn – A motion was made by Mr. Eaton, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to adjourn at 9:52 p.m.

5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Respectfully submitted,

Debra DeMinck, Ontario Town Clerk

The above minutes will become official upon approval of the town board.