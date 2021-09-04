Ontario Town Meeting, Aug. 30, 2021

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the August 9, 2021 Regular meeting and the August 16, 2021 Workshop were approved.

At 7:00 PM, a Public Hearing was opened for comments and questions regarding Local Law #1 of 2021, to Amend by re-zoning land located at the south-east corner of Ridge Road and County Line Road in the Town of Ontario from Suburban Residential (SR) to Business (B).

The Wayne County Planning Board has not reviewed the plan yet.

The Town Board will hold the Public Hearing open until the Wayne County Planning Board makes recommendations. Town Attorney, Anthony Villani has spoken with the Master Plan Committee and it is consistent with the Town’s Master Plan.

The Board resolved to accept all monthly Departmental Reports.

The Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town of Ontario Clean-Up Days will be Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at the Highway Department located at 6449 Furnace Road. There will also be electronic recycling. Please visit the Town’s website for more information. https://www.ontariotown.org/

It was announced the Bear Creek Flood Protection Wall is nearly complete. Currently, it will be stored across the street and will be used if needed. This wall is part of the REDI (Rural Economic Development Initiative) grant.

The dredging has begun at the Harbor. Unfortunately, it could not be delayed until September as was previously agreed to.

There is no dredging on weekends and the Harbor remains open, however, there may be some delays.

Homeowners are invited to attend the Town Board Workshop on September 20, 2021 for a discussion on improvements to the water line in Union Hill and the expansion of water lines to Parsons Acres and Rockledge Drive, for those who are currently on wells.

The Board resolved to accept the resignation of John Bouchard from the Zoning Board of Appeals effective July 28, 2021.

The Board then approved a motion to appoint Greg Beach to the unexpired term of John Bouchard on the Zoning Board of Appeals effective immediately. His term expires December 31, 2021. A motion was approved to accept the resignation of Deb Meli, Account Clerk, effective July 28, 2021.

A motion was then approved to appoint Keri Hammond as Account Clerk with a start date of August 31, 2021. The starting wage and benefits are per the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement).

Barry VanNostrand was appointed as a Part-Time Watershed Equipment Operator at $22/hour with no benefits included. There is no start date yet.

They are waiting for a laborer to be hired. Alex Ledain was hired as a Full-Time Motor Equipment Operator/Laborer at the Highway Department effective August 23, 2021, at a rate of $15.24/hour with benefits.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:19 PM to discuss pending litigation. They reconvened at 8:59 PM and the meeting adjourned at 9:00 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso