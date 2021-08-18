Ontario Town meeting, Aug. 9, 2021

Summer Send Off festival announced with Fireworks

Supervisor Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting which was held at the Town Hall. Councilman Eaton led the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were in attendance except Councilman TeWinkle who was excused.

The minutes from the July 19, 2021 and July 26, 2021 Regular meetings were approved, as well as all Departmental Reports which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town Board authorized a fireworks display on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Casey Park as part of the “Summer Send-Off” Festival. The funds had been budgeted previously and the show will be presented by the company Young Explosives.

The Code Enforcement Officer was authorized to advertise for a Maintenance Mechanic for 20 hours per week, with no benefits at $18.00 to $20.00 per week commensurate with experience.

Supervisor Robusto was authorized to sign the lease and operating agreement for Ginna sirens #28 and #36 after clarifying the address of both sirens.

Ontario Town Clerk Deb DeMinck was authorized to collect school taxes for the portion of Ontario that falls within the Wayne Central School District for the 2021-2022 school year.

There will be a Public Hearing on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM to hear comments and questions on rezoning a section of Union Hill (8 properties) from SR (Suburban-Residential) to B (Business) for a new Consolidated Sewer District.

The Town Board resolved to declare its intent to act as the Lead Agency for the purpose of conducting a SEQRA (State Environmental Quality Review Act) with regard to the Town’s plan for the Telecommunication Tower.

The bills were paid as audited. The next regular Board meeting will be September 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM.The Board entered Executive Session at 9:16 PM to discuss pending litigation and collective bargaining.

The meeting adjourned at 9:59 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso