Ontario Town Meeting August 17, 2020

A workshop meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Frank Robusto at 7:00 p.m. in the Adult Activity Center at Casey Park. Present were Supervisor Robusto, Council members: Scott TeWinkle, Joseph Catalano, Tim Strickland, Jeremy Eaton, Deputy Supervisor Robert Kelsch, Superintendent of Water Utilities Adam Cummings, Director of Parks and Recreation William Riddell, Attorney Richard Williams, and Town Clerk Debra DeMinck

5 residents and visitors were present at portions of the meeting

Revisions to the Agenda -

A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to approve the agenda with the addition of a Watershed workshop. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Public Comment – A resident addressed the board concerning a water problem he has had for the last 22 years. His swales need to be cleaned again and a replaced culvert needs to be flushed out.

Other comments were support for a town clean up, no agenda on the website, no lights on the side of the Adult Recreation room, need a dedicated fee for drainage and a correction to minutes for budget code for CGR contract.

Supervisor’s Report – Mr. Robusto emailed board members on how Sodus will be conducting a Town Clean up. They are providing the clean up but residents need to unload their stuff at their own risk due to COVID 19.

An arbitration date of September 1st has been set for a clerical unit grievance.

We are moving forward with updating the comprehensive plan. A meeting is scheduled for next week.

The COVID pandemic has altered the way we live and work.

Businesses are reinventing themselves. Many have gone out of business.

New Business – A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following resolution:

SET PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 4 OF 2020: AMENDMENT TO TOWN CODE SECTION 80-14, RELATING TO DURATION OF BUILDING PERMITS

WHEREAS true and correct copies of proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2020: Amendment to Town Code Section 80-14, Relating to Duration of Building Permits, were delivered to each member of the Town Board; and

WHEREAS due consideration has been given to the adoption of said proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2020, by all members of the Town Board who were present; and

WHEREAS, it was the considered opinion of all members of the Town Board who were present that a public hearing should be held on the 21st day of September, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Adult Activity Center, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario, New York, to consider the adoption of said proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2020; NOW, on motion duly made and seconded, it was

RESOLVED, that a public hearing be held on the 21st day of September, 2020, at 7:00 P.M., Local Time, at the Adult Activity Center, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario, New York, on the question of the adoption of said proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2020; and be it further

RESOLVED, that a Notice of Hearing and a copy of said proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2020, or a summary thereof, be published in a newspaper previously designated as an official newspaper for publication of public notices, not less than five (5) days prior to said hearing; and be it further

RESOLVED, that the Town Clerk shall post certified copies of both this Resolution and said proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2020, or a summary thereof, on the bulletin board, maintained by the Town Clerk pursuant to § 40(6) of the Town Law, for a period of not less than five (5) days prior to said public hearing. 5 Ayes 0 Nays RESOLUTION ADOPTED

A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to adopt the following resolution:

SET PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 5

OF 2020:

AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING CODE OF THE TOWN OF ONTARIO,

WHEREAS true and correct copies of proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020: Amendments to the Zoning Code of the Town of Ontario, were delivered to each member of the Town Board; and

WHEREAS due consideration has been given to the adoption of said proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020, by all members of the Town Board who were present; and

WHEREAS, it was the considered opinion of all members of the Town Board who were present that a public hearing should be held on the 21st day of September, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Adult Activity Center, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario, New York, to consider the adoption of said proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020; NOW, on motion duly made and seconded, it was

RESOLVED, that a public hearing be held on the 21st day of September, 2020, at 7:00 P.M., Local Time, at the Adult Activity Center, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario, New York, on the question of the adoption of said proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020; and be it further

RESOLVED, that a Notice of Hearing and a copy of said proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020, or a summary thereof, be published in a newspaper previously designated as an official newspaper for publication of public notices, not less than five (5) days prior to said hearing; and be it further

RESOLVED, that the Town Clerk shall post certified copies of both this Resolution and said proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020, or a summary thereof, on the bulletin board, maintained by the Town Clerk pursuant to § 40(6) of the Town Law, for a period of not less than five (5) days prior to said public hearing. 5 Ayes 0 Nays RESOLUTION ADOPTED

A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following resolution:

WHEREAS: Section 37 of the Town Law of the New York State provides that collection of school taxes in first class towns is the duty of the Town’s Receiver of Taxes and Assessments unless a resolution is adopted by the Town Board to convey this responsibility to the tax collector appointed by the Board of Education, and

WHEREAS: it has been requested by the Wayne Central School District Board of Education that the Ontario Town Board appoint Patrick Schmitt for the portion of Ontario in the Wayne Central School District for the 2020-2021 school year, and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: that Patrick Schmitt is appointed as Collector of school taxes for the 2020-2021 school year for the Ontario portion in the Wayne Central School. 5 Ayes 0 Nays

RESOLUTION ADOPTED

A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, By the Ontario Town Board of the Town of Ontario that Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records (LGS-1), issued pursuant to Article 57-A of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Law, and containing legal minimum retention periods for local government records, is hereby adopted for use by all officers in legally disposing of valueless records listed therein.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that in accordance with Article 57-A: (a) only those records will be disposed of that are described in Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records (LGS-1), after they have met the minimum retention periods described therein; (b) only those records will be disposed of that do not have sufficient administrative, fiscal, legal, or historical value to merit retention beyond established legal minimum periods. 5 Ayes 0 Nays

RESOLUTION ADOPTED

Board member comments – Mr. TeWinkle asked about the website update. Mr. Kelsch stated training should begin by mid-September.

Mr. Strickland stated Alex Ledain passed his CDL test and the highway department is short handed due to vacations.

Mr. Catalano stated the DOT was at the county planning board meeting last week and statistically the death rate is down at the Knickerbocker/104 intersection. They had a nice discussion on it.

Mr. Kelsch put out an RFP for a hauler for garbage/recycling at the highway department. No one is interested in doing it.

If anyone would like to see what the website will look like you can go to Kinderhook, NY. Our website will look similar.

Workshop – Watershed – Adam Cummings, Superintendent of Water Utilities, gave a presentation on watershed, stormwater management and being an MS4 community.

There are 45 retention ponds and 5 creeks in town that need to be maintained. Plus, there are over 100 homeowners on a list for their individual drainage issues. The town has had no funding mechanism in place for this since 2003.

The Board needs to make a commitment to move forward.

Executive Session – A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to enter into Executive Session at 8:35 p.m. for collective bargaining and a personnel matter leading to dismissal, removal, promotion, appointment, employment, discipline, demotion or suspension of a particular person. 5 Ayes

0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Reconvene – 9:15 p.m.

Adjourn – at 9:16 p.m. 5 Ayes

submitted by Debra DeMinck, Ontario Town Clerk

The above minutes will become official upon approval of the town board.