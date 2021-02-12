Ontario Town Meeting Feb. 8, 2021

Supervisor Robusto opened the meeting which was being held via Zoom conferencing due to Covid-19 safety precautions. A The minutes of the January 25, 2021 Regular meeting were approved. Supervisor Robusto took a moment to remember Don Camp, who passed away on January 22, 2021. Supervisor Robusto commented on Don’s dedication to the Town of Ontario through the many roles he served on various Town Boards. Mr. Robusto sends his condolences to the Camp family. The Assessor’s Report, the Monthly and Annual Town Clerk’s Reports, the Library Report, the Building Report and the Water & Sewer Report were all submitted to the Board and were all approved. All reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Library Director Sandra Hylen advised the Board there are currently a lot of opportunities for advocacy to get funds from the Federal government which are not typically available to public libraries. The Director also wants to alert people there is a Zoom presentation on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM by author Kim Bixler, whose family owned Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1908 Boynton House in Rochester. It will focus on renovations that took place at the house. For more information and to preregister, please visit https://ontariopubliclibrary.org

Supervisor Robusto and Deputy Supervisor Kelsch have been meeting on Thursdays for the purpose of updating the employee policies as some have not been updated in many years. They started with the 400---EMPLOYEE MATTERS. There was a lengthy discussion surrounding certain aspects of the current policies. At the workshop on February 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM, the Board will be discussing several more policies. A motion was passed to approve the first reading. Two readings are required to amend any policies. Deputy Supervisor Kelsch stated that if anyone has any questions they can email him at rkelsch@ontariotown.org

The Board resolved to formally approve the appointment of Victoria Pascarella to fill the position of Audit/Account Clerk with a start date of February 15, 2021 at a rate of $15.00 per hour.

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 8:15 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso