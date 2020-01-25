Ontario Town Meeting   Jan. 21, 2020

The Ontario Town Board held a meeting at 7 p.m. on January 21, 2020 at the Ontario Town Hall. Approximately 20 were in attendance. Following the Pledge of Allegiance the Board approved the agenda after amending to include 3 new items.

The Board then opened the meeting to comments from the public. Resident Jim Switzer asked several questions, including about the status of both the 2018, and 2019 audits, and then made a statement regarding the fiscal responsibilities of the town’s Supervisor.

Next, the Board approved the following items after discussion:

• Volvo repair costs not to exceed the amount of $17,000

• NFP Telecom proposal for IT services in the amount of $32,095

• Town Attorney legal services to continue with Richard Williams

• Adjustment of mileage reimbursement rate to 57.5 cents

• Purchase memo for Community Center fitness equipment in the amount of $8,413.30

• Highway roller repair in the amount of $3,809.45

The Board also considered the issue of brush grinding, and chose to table the matter until a later date.

Following that discussion, the Board heard from a Union Hill Ambulance representative regarding the proposed contract that would include 3 years of service to a portion of the Town of Ontario. The representative explained that if changes made to the contract, such as the 3 years rather than only 1, was holding up the contract, then the company had no problem returning to the old contract.

Questions then arose regarding the sustainability of the Ambulance, and their potential merger with CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare. The questions produced by the Board led to an understanding that the company was only taking approximately 300 calls from the Ontario area. A CHS representative present at the meeting confirmed that the merge was not yet finalized, but expressed a desire to do whatever they could to help the business. The Union Hill representative explained that the local ambulance services always help each other if coverage is unavailable and made it clear that they want to continue that service.

Following these questions from the Board, a representative from North East Quadrant Advanced Life Support (NEQ), who services the Webster area, asked to speak to the Board. The NEQ representative indicated that Union Hill is “absolutely not sustainable” and challenged the Board to consider why the local ambulance services from surrounding areas were not discussing a merge with Union Hill. Furthering his comments the representative informed the Board that any one of the other ambulance services could pick up the Union Hill service area “within a week.”

The Union Hill representative then responded to the remarks by saying “Thanks for bashing Union Hill” and continued by stating that the company is interested in continuing to provide coverage. No decision was made regarding the Union Hill contract.

Board members then gave various updates before entering into executive session at 8:33 p.m. and adjourning the meeting shortly thereafter.

By Amber Linson