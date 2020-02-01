Ontario Town Meeting   Jan. 27, 2020

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was held in the Ontario Town Hall on January27, 2020 at 7pm. With 9 in attendance, the Board first approved the meeting’s agenda. Next, the Board heard public comments from 3 individuals. The first resident asked if the Board created the agenda for the meetings or if the Supervisor does it, and stated that the Board was negligent for not appointing a Deputy Supervisor. He also stated he believed that an executive session that lasted longer than a regular meeting for a personnel matter was unreasonable and believed it was not transparent to discuss other matters during the session.

Resident Jim Switzer then stated that he was disappointed that the Union Hill representative was allowed to be ambushed during the last meeting by NEQ, saying “the speaker was out of order.” Switzer then updated the Board that he had followed up about the audit questions he had delivered during the last meeting and stated that the 2018 audit will be finished end of February, and the 2019 audit has been started. Switzer then called out Supervisor Frank Robusto for selling a house in the town as he was supposed to give that up when he became the Supervisor.

Former Town Councilman Rick Leszyk then updated the Board on the Union Hill ambulance service, saying the company now has a fully staffed two man crew, and further reported that CHS has confirmed that they are fully behind the merger with Union Hill. Leszyk also commented on the benefits of Wayne County ALS, explaining that NEQ is a duplication of that advanced life support service. Following the public comments, the Board approved the meeting minutes from January 13, and January 21 before moving into new business. A motion to approve the purchase order for MRB services not to exceed $70,000 was approved, and the Supervisor’s report was accepted. The Board heard a motion by Supervisor Robusto to contribute $8,000 to NEQ, but without a second, the motion failed.

Supervisor Robusto addressed the meeting during the information forum. Robusto first addressed the comments raised about the Deputy Supervisor, explaining that the Supervisor can appoint a Deputy Supervisor to run meetings and sign documents in his absence, but not filling the position does not compromise the town. In the past, Robusto continued, he has appointed Board Member Joe Catalano, but since Mr. Catalano and all of the liaisons have so much going on he is considering a member of the public instead. A resident Deputy Supervisor would be a non-voting member. Robusto commented that the house he is selling is his own home and he has every right to sell it. Further commenting on the audits, Robusto stated that the audit process is right on track. Robusto discussed the financial state of the town, saying “we are in a strong financial condition.” He then continued to comment on partisan individuals in the town, “a very small minority,” who “make a problem for every solution.” Robusto said “People have a right to their opinion, but not their version of facts,” continuing with, “We need to move beyond this and work together instead of against each other.”

Next, Board Member Jeremy Eaton informed the Board that Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad had asked to speak to the Board after the last meeting, and Eaton explained that he had asked them to contact the Town to make that request so they could be added to the agenda.

Board Member Scott TeWinkle then gave the Board an update on the converting of the permit system from the old version to the new version. After a couple of different companies had explained that they could not do the conversion, TeWinkle said they have now decided to do the transfer manually. Board member Catalano gave an update on the brush removal, and explained that they are looking into a way to do the removal at no cost plus trucking fees. More information will come on that matter. Board Member Timothy Strickland updated the Board on a meeting he attended regarding the LED street light conversion. Strickland also commented on the ambulance services, saying the Board wants to support both OVES and Union Hill as much as they can. The Board approved the claims, and discussed who would be the liaisons for the Collective Bargaining Agreement that is coming up this year (Strickland, Catalano), and discussed the option of a facilitator. Eaton and Robusto will research the facilitator option. The meeting ended at 7:35pm with no need for executive session.

