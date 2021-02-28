Ontario Town Meeting January 22, 2021

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting which was being held via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance except Deputy Supervisor Kelsch. The minutes from the January 28, 2021 Regular meeting and the February 8, 2021 Special meeting were approved, as well as the January 2021 Supervisor’s Report.

The Board resolved to have a feasibility study completed to evaluate the creation of an alternative management structure for water and/or utilities. There would be at no cost until a proposal was accepted.

Town Engineer and Water Utilities Superintendent Scott Adams received Board approval to investigate purchasing software which would focus on management objectives more efficiently, such as asset management and compliance to name just a few.

He will provide more information in the near future. Additionally, after an evaluation of staffing for the Water Distribution and Collection Systems, he determined there is a need to hire some additional staff, as just this year there are two retirements.

Contact the Town Clerk’s Office for more information. There are Civil Service requirements for some, but not all openings.

It was resolved to accept the offer to dedicate land for Public Highway and Stormwater Management purposes for the subdivision being built off Furnace Road. This is standard procedure in order to insure the Town has access to service the roads.

Highway Superintendent Marilee Stollery was authorized to purchase a 2021 CAT 310 Mini Excavator from Southworth-Milton at a cost not to exceed $134,581.00. She was also authorized to lease a 2021 CAT 962M HL Loader for two years. The current lease for the 2019 CAT Loader is expiring.

The Board approved the withdrawal of Tim Lewis as Highway Foreman/Crew Chief and reinstated him to his previous position as an MEO/Laborer for the Highway Department. The position of Highway Foreman/Crew Chief has been re-posted, however Steven B. Stewart has been temporarily appointed to fill the vacancy effective February 12, 2021, pending the results of the job posting.

There are several Public Information Sessions being planned to address the recent referendum to purchase the land currently being used as a golf course located at 2101 Country Club Lane. The tentative dates are March 11, 2021, March 25, 2021, April 1, 2021 and April 17, 2021. The meetings will be held at the Community Center. Please check the Town’s website https://www.ontariotown.org for more information. All attempts will be made to accommodate in person and Zoom comments.

There was no Executive Session and the Board adjourned at 8:18 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso