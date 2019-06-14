Ontario Town Meeting - June 10, 2019

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was held on June 10 in the Ontario Town Hall at 7pm. Approximately ten community members were in attendance, and the first order of business was to approve the meeting’s agenda.

Following approval of the agenda Superintendent Frank Robusto briefly discussed a meeting he had attended in which Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed pledging a $300 million investment for lakeshore improvements. Robusto relayed that Cuomo is upset with the International Joint Commission’s failure in managing water levels and that the investment will be for improving commercial infrastructure.

The meeting then opened to public comments. Dr. Anne Rowlands from Lake Immunogenics spoke to the Board about a potential public safety concern with the addition of a helicopter facility adjacent to their pasture on 450 Boston Rd. She explained that the pasture of 80 acres contains approximately 70 draft horses. Her concern is that the fencing could fail if the helicopter startles the horses. In response, Robusto explained that if plans come to the board for the helicopter facility then the meeting will be announced to the public.

Additional comments were made by residents involving the removal of a tree that fell into a retention pond, and a matter involving a swale that, due to the refusal of a neighbor to cooperate, is causing flooding in the resident’s yard. The Supervisor responded to each resident with comments of follow up.

A final resident then conveyed several concerns including the hiring of an accountant without Board approval, and a lighting tax.

The Board then carried the following reports from department heads and town agencies: Town Clerk report, Superintendent of Water Utilities, Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer, Sole Assessor, Parks and Recreation Director, Economic Development Director, Watershed Chairman, Ontario Public Library Director, Supervisor Financial Statement, Animal Control Officer

The Board then moved into new business first approving a notice of hire for a full-time highway account clerk, and the following:

• Request by Mel Halstead, Sole Assessor, to attend Agricultural Property Valuation and Assessment Seminar

• Retirement reporting informational chart

• Parks and Rec staff pay memo

• Notice of hire of 1st shift water/wastewater treatment plant operator trainee

• Notice of hire of WWTP intern

• Purchase order for insertion valve for water treatment plant lagoon

• Request to advertise for part-time town hall maintenance mechanic

• Roof repair quotes for Palmer Hall at 1848 Ridge Road and the authorization of Finger Lakes Construction in the amount of $19,560

• Notice of Hire of temporary part-time accountant (Board approval unnecessary because pay less than $5,000)

• Purchase order for Alpco town cleanup services in the amount of $13,124.50

The meeting was once again opened for comments from the public in which one resident participated before the Board moved into accepting the resignation of a part-time maintenance mechanic/ zoning board councilman.

Following this acceptance, each Board member provided updates during the information forum. Deputy Town Supervisor Joseph Catalano explained that he had missed the county planning board and gave an update that the zoning board has the old baseball field turning into a store. Councilman Scott TeWinkle then reminded everyone that there will be a Circus at Casey Park next week, and Supervisor Robusto then relayed excitement for the number of residents who attended the meeting for the formation of an Ad Hoc. Councilman Rick Leszyk also expressed surprise at the Ad Hoc meeting attendance, and Councilman Jeremy Eaton went over the success of both the scavenger hunt and the relay for life events.

Next, the Board carried the approval of claims with Catalano abstaining from the vote.

Finally, the board entered executive session at 8:28 pm ending the meeting shortly thereafter.

By Amber Linson