Ontario Town meeting June 13, 2022

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Ontario Town Hall, while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the May 23, 2022 Regular meeting were approved in addition to monthly Departmental Reports, which are all available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Robusto announced the AUD (Annual Update Document) for 2021 was filed and it is available on the Town’s website https://www.ontariotown.org/ .

The Court Clerks were authorized to attend the NYS Magistrates Association of Court Clerks Annual Conference to be held in Albany, New York. The Conference will run from October 16, 2022 through October 19, 2022 at a cost not to exceed $2033.00.

Payment Application #1 to HMI Mechanical for WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plant) Improvements for $13,062.50 was authorized and Payment Application #2 to Concord Electric Corp for WWTP Improvements for $2073.85 was also authorized.

The Board resolved to establish a Capital Fund for the Kenyon Road/Culvert/Bridge Replacement Project in the amount of $670,400.00.

The Board resolved to approve an hourly raise up to $19.46 per hour for the Court Bailiff, Steven Crane, due to completing firearms training. The raise will be retroactive to the date of completed training.

It was resolved to advertise for an Accountant with Municipal experience at a starting pay range of $60,000.00-$80,000.00 plus benefits. It would be a provisional appointment until a Civil Service test is given.

Thaddeus Mapes and Russell Smith were both approved to fill the currently vacant positions of Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators. Mr. Mapes will be a lateral transfer and Mr. Smith will commence employment on or about June 16, 2022, at the base starting rate of $17.62 per hour plus incentives in accordance with the CSEA, Lo-cal 1000 AFCME, and AFL-CIO Agreement.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 9:07 PM to discuss a personnel matter and collective bargaining. The Board reconvened at 9:44 PM and the meeting was adjourned at 9:45 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso