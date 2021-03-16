Ontario Town Meeting March 8, 2021

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the meeting which was being held via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes from the February 15, 2021 and February 22, 2021 Regular meetings were both approved.

The Board resolved to accept the Assessor’s Report, the Town Clerk’s Report, the Highway Report, the Library Report, the Building Report, the Water & Sewer Report, the Parks & Recreation Report, the Economic Development Report, the Justice Courts Report and the Supervisor’s Report.

Supervisor Robusto wants to alert residents to the upcoming Public Meetings with respect to the Referendum for the Green Space Golf Course. These meetings will be held on Thursdays, March 11 and March 25 and April 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Community Center. These meetings may also be attended via Zoom. The Zoom link and preregistration for in-person attendance is available on the Town’s website https://www.ontariotown.org

Town Engineer/Water Utilities Superintendent Adam Cummings presented the Board with a proposal for Utility Asset Management Software that would manage data, work, safety and compliance reporting. The Board approved the purchase of the Utility Cloud Software at an annual cost for the subscription and maintenance of $23,176.00 with the first year being prorated at $11,588.00.

Superintendent of Highways Marilee Stollery will be seeking bids through the OGS Mini Bid program for the purchase of a 2021 or newer Ford F-250 XL pick-up truck with a Snowplow package to replace the 2006 Dodge pick-up truck at a cost not to exceed $42,000.00. She will also be replacing the 2000 Sterling 6-wheel dump truck instead of the 2004 Sterling 10-wheel dump truck. A 2023 International HV613 SBA 4 x 2 dump truck with sander and plow equipment at a cost not to exceed $220,696.23.

The Board accepted the resignation of Assistant Code Enforcement Officer/Fire Inspector Mark D’Angelo effective February 28, 2021. The Board then approved the hiring of Charles Buss as a part-time Assistant Code Enforcement Officer at a rate of $20.00/hour, not to exceed 40 hours per pay period with no benefits.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:38 PM to discuss pending litigation.

By Caroline Grasso