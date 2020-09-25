Ontario Town Meeting - Sept. 21, 2020

A workshop meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Frank Robusto at 7:00 p.m. in the Adult Activity Center at Casey Park. Present were Supervisor Robusto, Council members: Scott TeWinkle, Joseph Catalano, Tim Strickland, Jeremy Eaton, Deputy Supervisor Robert Kelsch, Library Director Sandra Hylen, Attorney Richard Williams and Town Clerk Debra DeMinck.

A legal notice of Public Hearing on Local Law #4 of 2020, Amending Town Code Section 80-14-Duration of Building Permits was published in the Times of Wayne County on September 6, 2020 and on the Town Clerk’s board on August 18, 2020.

Attorney Richard Williams gave an overview of the Local Law. The public hearing for Local Law #4 was opened at 7:01 p.m. Supervisor Robusto asked if there were any questions or comments. There were none. Hearing was closed.

A legal notice of Public Hearing on Local Law #5 of 2020, Amendments to Zoning Code was published in the Times of Wayne County on September 6, 2020 and on the Town Clerk’s board on August 18, 2020.

The Hearinf was opened the public hearing for Local Law #5 at 7:03 p.m.

Supervisor Robusto asked if there were any questions or comments.

Mr. Switzer stated the only place to put the adult entertainment zone was in the district it is in. You need a certain number of acres for an adult entertainment zone.Mr. Williams stated the town is not changing the adult entertainment area at all. The code book is now in matrix form and it is very difficult and awkward to decipher. The local law would be taking all the provisions and moving them into District by District sections. There are no substantive changes.

Hearing was closed at 7:07 p.m.

Public Comment – General comments were received about lack of house numbers on homes and apartments in our town, budget, a certain mobile home park that is in terrible shape, the 2019 audit, fund balance for water and sewer, status of unemployment claims during covid and executive session items that should be in the public.

Reports – Accepted: Assessor, Library

Supervisor Robusto – Gave an update on the Coronavirus pandemic. It is going to be around for a while. The 200,000 deaths in America could double by years end. The Town is also saving money on an Assistant to the Supervisor.

New Business – A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following:

Local Law #4 - Amendments to Town Code Section 80-14, Duration of Building Permits. A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following:

SEQRA RESOLUTION

Proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020: Amendments to the Zoning Code of the Town of Ontario. The Ontario Town Board, upon consideration of all written and oral submissions, public comment, comment from appropriate agencies, as well as the Full Environmental Assessment Form, and upon having given this matter due deliberation and consideration, finds that Local Law No. 5 of 2020 and the proposed amendments to the Zoning Code of the Town of Ontario will have no significant adverse impact on the environment; and be it further

The Town Board issues a Negative Declaration for the adoption of Local Law No. 5 of 2020. 5 Ayes 0 Nays RESOLUTION ADOPTED

A motion was made by Mr. TeWinkle, seconded by Mr. Eaton, to adopt the following:

THE ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW NO. 5

OF 2020: AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING CODE OF ONTARIO

Proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2020: Amendments to the Zoning Code of the Town of Ontario. The Town Board considered the adoption of said Local Law No. 5 of 2020; and it was the decision of the Town Board that said Local Law No. 5 of 2020 should be adopted; RESOLUTION ADOPTED

A motion was made by Mr. Catalano, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to adopt the following:

THE DEDICATION OF A PARCEL OF LAND FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES OF THE SHOREWOOD ESTATES PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT - WHEREAS, Ventimiglia Builders, Inc., by “Offer of Dedication of Land for Public Highway Purpos-es”, dated August 24, 2020, has offered to dedicate certain lands in the Town of Ontario, Wayne County, New York consisting of an extension of the existing “Shorewood Trail”, as shown on a map entitled “Shorewood Estates, Phase 3,Subdivision Plat”, prepared by McMahon LaRue Associates, P.C., having Project No. 1404-00, dated March 2, 2020, and such Offer has been presented to the Town Board of the Town of Ontario, and it appearing therefrom to the satisfaction of the Town Board that the lands so offered for dedication have been and are properly surveyed and mapped and should be accepted as Lands of said Town, and that all claims for damage have been properly released; ...the Town Board of the Town of Ontario does hereby consent that the aforesaid land, located in the Town of Ontario, Wayne County, New York, and as more particularly described as set forth on “Schedule A” hereof, be accepted in dedication for highway purposes; any taxes that are currently due or will become due on said parcel of land, as a result of the assessment roll in effect at the time of this acceptance, shall be the responsibility of the grantor dedicating the parcel of land to the Town. 5 Ayes 0 Nays RESOLUTION ADOPTED

A motion was made by Mr. Robusto, seconded by Mr. Strickland, to waive the permit fee for a temporary structure (tent) at 6361 Knickerbocker Rd., Heintzelman’s Barbeque. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Board member comments – Mr. Catalano stated he had a pre-budget meeting with the Judges.

Mr. TeWinkle stated the Community Center got health department approval. They also went live on Facebook.

The Parks & Recreation Departments five-year plan will be ready to be a part of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.

Mr. Kelsch stated the Paychex contract is signed.

He received an apology from Revize, the town’s new website, on their delay. Employee training will begin next week.

October 6th is the next Comprehensive Plan meeting.

The October 12th Town Board meeting will be October 13th. There is a conflict with the Planning Board meeting. Details will be worked out.

Workshop – Dedication of Stormwater Facilities to the Town - Attorney Richard Williams gave an overview of stormwater facilities. Every development needs a stormwater facility (pond). The Fedyk development on Community Lane and the D’Angelo project on Furnace Road should be maintained by the town because there will be no homeowner’s association. The Planning Board needs guidance on this. They (ponds) need to be cleaned out every 15 years or so. Board members had a discussion on this. Mr. Williams will draft a policy for the Town Board to adopt. Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m. 5 Ayes