Pac-Mac School Board   March 3, 2020

The Palmyra-Macedon Board of Education held its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3 in the Palmyra-Macedon High School cafeteria. The meeting focused on budget planning for the 2020-2021 school year featuring a presentation from Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo. Brongo began his presentation by noting there are currently no proposed reductions in programs or services as a result of budgetary constraints. Based on data currently available, roughly $42.2 million in revenue for the 2020-2021 school year is anticipated. However, this number is a moving target as New York State Aid has yet to be allocated. Brongo noted the district is hopeful to see an increase in revenue through increased State Aid which would allow the district to possibly enhance student-based programming. The New York State tax cap limits the district’s 2020-2021 tax levy growth to 2.1% or less.

In the coming weeks, the district will refine its budget. NYS lawmakers are expected to adopt a state budget by April 1 at which time the district will know the amount of aid to expect.

On Tuesday, April 14 the Board will formally adopt the proposed budget. A public budget hearing will occur on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Pal-Mac voters will decide on the budget proposal during the annual Board of Education election and budget vote on Tuesday, May 19.

During the meeting, the Board noted the district was recently recognized as a District in Good Standing by the NYS Education Department. The designation exists to measure school performance and includes the factors of student academic achievement, student growth and school progress, progress of English language learners, chronic absenteeism, and for high schools, graduation rates and preparing students for college, career and civic engagement as success indicators. District in Good Standing is the highest recognition which a district can receive.

The next board meeting meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 17.