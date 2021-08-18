Pal-Mac School Board, Aug. 3, 2021

Capital Project discussion continues

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting at Pal-Mac High School on Tuesday, August 3.

The meeting featured continued discussion regarding the future of facilities at Pal-Mac.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo shared a recommended scope of work for the next capital improvement project.

The proposed scope of work was developed after input from a variety of sources including community members and staff along with a building condition survey conducted earlier this year. Most recently, the board completed a survey to outline its capital project priorities which also guided the proposal.

In his report, Brongo noted much of the recommended work is focused on maintaining and improving school buildings. Proposed work includes updates to HVAC systems throughout the district, updating fire alarm systems and a new roof at the middle school.

Also included, the installation of artificial field turf on the varsity baseball field infield, similar to the varsity softball field, and installation of artificial field turf to create a multi-purpose athletic field on the current site of the varsity soccer/lacrosse field.

Voter approval of the capital project would not require a tax increase or impact tax rates. Roughly 80% of project work would be funded by New York State Building Aid and the remaining local share would be paid with existing district funds.

Following the overview of proposed work, the board discussed its priorities moving forward. No final decisions were made, and the board will continue its discussion at the September meeting.

Ongoing discussion will include whether or not to include the installation of artificial field turf to create a multi-purpose athletic field on the current site of the varsity soccer/lacrosse field in the final capital project plan to go before voters. Based on the current proposed timeline, a vote could take place in December 2021 or early 2022.

In addition to capital project planning, the board approved the 2021-22 school tax levy. Per the May voter-approved 21-22 budget, the result is a 1.69% levy increase.

The board will next meet in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria on Tuesday, September 7 at 7 p.m.