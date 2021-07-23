Pal-Mac School Board - July 21, 2021

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education hosted its annual organizational meeting in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria on Tuesday, July 13.

To begin the meeting, District Clerk Amber Jenkins swore in newly elected members Chad Lindstrom and Amy Boesel. Each will serve a 3-year term.

Following the swearing in, the board voted on leadership positions for the 2021-22 year. Laura Arrington was elected president. Arrington previously served as vice president for multiple years. Dave Landon was elected vice president.

To conclude the meeting, Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo provided a facilities planning update. Over the past several years, the district has been evaluating capital improvements throughout the district. Based on input from district architects, staff and community members, an initial list of approximately 140 potential project items will be considered by the board. Proposed elements range in size and scope. Items of note for consideration include the addition of an artificial turf field(s) on the Hyde Parkway campus.

In the coming weeks, the board will prioritize potential project elements and continue the planning process at upcoming board meetings. Following additional discussion and input, the board is expected to put forth a capital project proposal to voters. Based on the current proposed timeline, a vote could take place in December 2021 or January 2022.

The next board meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.