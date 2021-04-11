Powered by Dark Sky
April 11th 2021, Sunday
Pal-Mac School Board Meeting April 8, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
April 11, 2021

 The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting at Pal-Mac High School while adhering to social distancing and face covering guidelines on Tuesday, April 6.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo provided an update on the 2021-22 budget process. At the time of the meeting, Brongo noted New York State had yet to pass its budget. As a result, the board voted to postpone action on approval of the 2021-22 district budget proposal until Wednesday, April 21. The district still expects to stay within the tax levy limit.

The budget proposal will be presented to the community for vote on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

For the latest budget information, visit palmaccsd.org.

Board Vice President Laura Arrington announced the Pal-Mac Faculty Association provided a donation of $420 to the Community Connections program. The program assists students throughout the district with school-related needs such as shoes, warm coats and school supplies.

The next board meeting will take place Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria. 

Recent Obituaries

DeMarse, David A.

ONTARIO:  Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on Friday, April 9, 2021.  David was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife, Judith.   He is survived by his children Tracy DeMarse, Steph (Soren) Lindahl, Geoff (Jen) DeMarse, Tim (Becca) Watson, Debi (Chris) Johnson, Kris (E.J.) Miner; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Sharon) […]

Read More
Dalberth, Amidio Louis “Rusty”

CONCORD, NC/MARION: Amidio Louis “Rusty” Dalberth also known as ¨Papa¨ to many died peacefully on March 16th, 2021 in Concord, NC at the age of 90. He is survived by his children; Bonnie Catalano (husband;Charles Catalano Sr.) and Steven Dalberth ( wife;Dawn Dalberth), Grandchildren; Frank Petrosino Catalano (wife; Tasha) Charles ¨Chachi¨ Catalano Jr. (wife; Amber) […]

Read More
