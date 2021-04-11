Pal-Mac School Board Meeting April 8, 2021

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting at Pal-Mac High School while adhering to social distancing and face covering guidelines on Tuesday, April 6.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo provided an update on the 2021-22 budget process. At the time of the meeting, Brongo noted New York State had yet to pass its budget. As a result, the board voted to postpone action on approval of the 2021-22 district budget proposal until Wednesday, April 21. The district still expects to stay within the tax levy limit.

The budget proposal will be presented to the community for vote on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

For the latest budget information, visit palmaccsd.org.

Board Vice President Laura Arrington announced the Pal-Mac Faculty Association provided a donation of $420 to the Community Connections program. The program assists students throughout the district with school-related needs such as shoes, warm coats and school supplies.

The next board meeting will take place Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria.