Pal-Mac School Board meeting, Aug. 1

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) held its August meeting in the Pal-Mac High School Lower Cafeteria. The meeting began with a presentation from Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo, who provided the Board with information regarding the Senior Citizens Tax Exemption. The exemption provides a partial (up to 50%) relief to eligible taxpayers.

Following Brongo’s presentation, District Superintendent Dr. Bob Ike presented the public video release of the District’s new Mission, Vision and Core Values (MVCV). The Board adopted the MVCV in February. The video will be shared on District social media platforms. Next, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Student Learning Brian Brooks and High School Principal Andrew Wahl provided an update on the Seal of Civic Readiness. The “seal” is a formal student recognition based on classroom and civic criteria from the New York State Education Department (NYSED). Wahl says the high school will be rolling out its use of XELLO, a new system which will help students keep track of their work in pursuit of the seal. After their presentation, Brongo provided an update on the ongoing 2021 Facility Improvement Project. Work is continuing on the varsity soccer/lacrosse field as well as the varsity baseball field. Additionally, the tennis court is undergoing a resurfacing. Other project improvements include masonry restoration at the Primary School and floor repairs in the high school’s Performing Arts Classroom (PAC). The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5 in the High School Lower Cafeteria. Mr. Wahl and Middle School Principal Dr. Darcy Smith will introduce new staff members to the Middle School and High School. Dr. Ike will give updated information on enrollment projections. Board Agendas are always released the Friday before a Board meeting and can always be found on the District website at palmaccsd.org