Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 11th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Pal-Mac School Board meeting, Aug. 1

by WayneTimes.com
August 11, 2023

 The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) held its August meeting in the Pal-Mac High School Lower Cafeteria.  The meeting began with a presentation from Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo, who provided the Board with information regarding the Senior Citizens Tax Exemption.   The exemption provides a partial (up to 50%) relief to eligible taxpayers. 

 Following Brongo’s presentation, District Superintendent Dr. Bob Ike presented the public video release of the District’s new Mission, Vision and Core Values (MVCV). The Board adopted the MVCV in February.   The video will be shared on District social media platforms.  Next, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Student Learning Brian Brooks and High School Principal Andrew Wahl provided an update on the Seal of Civic Readiness.  The “seal” is a formal student recognition based on classroom and civic  criteria from the New York State Education Department (NYSED).   Wahl says the high school will be rolling out its use of XELLO, a new system which will help students keep track of their work in pursuit of the seal. After their presentation, Brongo provided an update on the ongoing 2021 Facility Improvement Project.  Work is continuing on the varsity soccer/lacrosse field as well as the varsity baseball field. Additionally, the tennis court is undergoing a resurfacing.  Other project improvements include masonry restoration at the Primary School and floor repairs in the high school’s Performing Arts Classroom (PAC).  The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5 in the High School Lower Cafeteria.  Mr. Wahl and Middle School Principal Dr. Darcy Smith will introduce new staff members to the Middle School and High School.  Dr. Ike will give updated information on enrollment projections.  Board Agendas are always released the Friday before a Board meeting and can always be found on the District website at palmaccsd.org 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Eygnor, Dale

WOLCOTT: Dale Eygnor, 61 of Wolcott, NY passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Wednesday August 9, 2023 with family by his side after struggling with a stroke.  Dale was the son of late Ronald Eygnor and Shirley Eygnor.  Dales greatest joy was riding his four-wheeler around the neighborhood and stopping to talk with them.  […]

Read More
Hoteling James “Jim”  

MACEDON: Jim went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, August 6th.  He passed peacefully at home after a long illness with his wife by his side.     He was predeceased by his parents: Chauncey Henry and Elva (Wilbur) Hoteling, his favorite Aunt and Uncle, Barbara and Victor Hoteling, and cousin Janet Gangell.   Jim is survived by his wife of […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square