Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 21st 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Pal-Mac School Board meeting   June 11, 2023   

by WayneTimes.com
July 21, 2023

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) held its July meeting in the Pal-Mac High School Lower Cafeteria.

The evening began with an organizational meeting.

 First up was the swearing in of Laura Arrington, Susan Herendeen, and Sherry Lambert who were re-elected at the Annual District Election, on May 16, 2023. 

Sarah Newman took her Oath of Office the evening of May 16, 2023 after the official results were announced and recorded.

Additionally, Arrington was unanimously voted to retain her position as Board President for the 2023-2024 school year. 

Vice President Dave Landon was also voted to retain his position.

District Clerk Amber Jenkins was also sworn in to continue in her role.

Several other District positions were approved, including the appointment of a District-Wide School Safety Team for 2023-2024.

Following the organizational meeting, the Board began its regular meeting.

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Student Learning Brian Brooks and Instructional Coach for Professional Learning Kristen Wright-Bigler provided a summary of the Pre- Kindergarten-12 mathematics program review.

The Board also accepted a $600.00 check from an anonymous donor for the school lunch program.

The meeting adjourned following non-agenda-related public comments.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 1 in the High School Lower Cafeteria.

Board Agendas are always released the Friday before a Board meeting and can always be found on the District website at palmaccsd.org

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wilcox Jr., Charles L.

 LYONS/NEWARK: Entered into rest on July 18, 2023 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents, Charles Sr. and Vernette Wilcox; siblings, Janet Frank, Dona (Dick) Bowerman and Paul Wilcox Sr. Survived by son, Robert (Danielle) Wilcox; grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, Joey, Trisha, Andy and Erin; sister-in-law, Sheryl Wilcox; beloved friend, Linda Gruber; several nieces, […]

Read More
Swarts, Donna Lee

NEWARK: Donna Lee Swarts 83, died July 19, 2023. Friends and family may call Thursday, July 27, 4 to 5 PM at the Schulz Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services will be held at 5 PM. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Rd., Newark. Donna was born Donna […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square