Pal-Mac School Board meeting   June 11, 2023   

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) held its July meeting in the Pal-Mac High School Lower Cafeteria.

The evening began with an organizational meeting.

First up was the swearing in of Laura Arrington, Susan Herendeen, and Sherry Lambert who were re-elected at the Annual District Election, on May 16, 2023.

Sarah Newman took her Oath of Office the evening of May 16, 2023 after the official results were announced and recorded.

Additionally, Arrington was unanimously voted to retain her position as Board President for the 2023-2024 school year.

Vice President Dave Landon was also voted to retain his position.

District Clerk Amber Jenkins was also sworn in to continue in her role.

Several other District positions were approved, including the appointment of a District-Wide School Safety Team for 2023-2024.

Following the organizational meeting, the Board began its regular meeting.

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Student Learning Brian Brooks and Instructional Coach for Professional Learning Kristen Wright-Bigler provided a summary of the Pre- Kindergarten-12 mathematics program review.

The Board also accepted a $600.00 check from an anonymous donor for the school lunch program.

The meeting adjourned following non-agenda-related public comments.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 1 in the High School Lower Cafeteria.

Board Agendas are always released the Friday before a Board meeting and can always be found on the District website at palmaccsd.org