November 13th 2020, Friday
Pal-Mac School Board November 10, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
November 13, 2020

On Wednesday, November 4 the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria while adhering to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Pal-Mac Primary School Principal Jamie Murphy, accompanied by teachers Mrs. HerrGesell, Mrs. Sculli and Mrs. Dolce provided the board with an overview on the inquiry based learning methodology being implemented at PMP. Inquiry based learning allows students to foster empathy and thoughtfulness through an active learning process to stimulate thought and discussion.

“The Step Inside” is a key component of inquiry based learning in which students discover the perspective of another and consider their feelings. This exercise allows students to see situations from a new perspective. One such example is when PMP students have a “guest” (substitute teacher). Students use “The Step Inside” to consider the feelings of the teacher and look at the situation from the guest teacher’s point of view. Work such as this not only helps students in the classroom but provides an essential tool for the rest of their lives as they navigate a variety of situations. Four PMP students were on hand to share the personal benefit they have been afforded through this unique learning process.

Pal-Mac Transportation Supervisor Scott Banner presented information to the board on the possibility of Pal-Mac purchasing propane-powered buses. According to Banner, propane-powered buses offer a quieter and cleaner alternative to diesel buses along with reduced maintenance costs. The district is currently in the beginning stages of examining the use of propane buses, and will continue to examine its options moving forward.

The board also formally adopted the 2020-21 school safety plan after public review as well as updates to board policies. The full plan is available on the district website, palmaccsd.org. 

The next board meeting will take place Tuesday, December 1 in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria.

Local Weather

