September 17th 2021, Friday
Pal-Mac School Board. Sept. 13, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2021

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting at Pal-Mac High School on Tuesday, September 7.

 The meeting began with introductions of new staff members at Pal-Mac Middle School and Pal-Mac High School. Introductions of middle school staff members were done by several current middle school students, and new high school staff members were introduced by PMHS Assistant Principal Rod Engels.

Following the introductions, Pal-Mac Intermediate School Principal Chris Barnard discussed a newly created DASA (Dignity For All Students Act) reporting tool. The tool allows the reporting of harassment and bullying situations in a streamlined manner. Reports can be made using the established QR code or sent to DASAreport@palmaccsd.org with names of offenders, witnesses, other victims, dates and location(s) of the incidents and contact information. All information submitted will remain confidential to the extent permitted by law. According to Barnard, the tool assists the district with creating a safe and inclusive school environment for all students.

The board continued its discussion of the future of facilities at Pal-Mac. Under consideration by the board is a scope of work that includes updates to HVAC systems throughout the district, updating fire alarm systems and a new roof at the middle school. Also included, the installation of artificial field turf on the varsity baseball field infield, similar to the varsity softball field, and installation of artificial field turf to create a multi-purpose athletic field on the current site of the varsity soccer/lacrosse field. The board will vote on the final scope of work to present to voters at its next meeting on Tuesday, October 5. 

If a capital project proposal is approved by the board at the October meeting, a community vote on a single proposition is expected to take place in December. Voter approval of the capital project would not require a tax increase or impact tax rates. Roughly 80% of project work would be funded by New York State Building Aid and the remaining local share would be paid with existing district funds. The next board meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. in the primary school cafeteria.

