Pal-Mac School Meeting   April 9, 2019

The meeting was called to order as usual with the Palmyra Macedon Board of Education Meeting 4/9/2018

Board President Sharon Lang called the meeting to order at 6:00 with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Board made the following Level Up recognitions: Chip Dolce for technical assistance during state testing, receipt by the district of the Utica National School Safety Award,designation of the district as a Top Places to Work in Rochester, recognition of Teresa Gross as a Women’s History Twitter designee.

No public comments were made.

The Board next approved the consent agenda, minutes of the previous Board of Education meeting, minutes of the 4/9 CSE meeting, minutes of CSE Subcommittee meetings for March, and CSE Amendment Agreements for March.

The Board accepted a donation for $2500 from the Pal-Mac Lions Club to be used for the Community Outreach Program. The Board approved the disposal of the following asserts: Clarke floor scrubber, HP Design Jet Printer and ink cartridges.

The Board granted permission for middle school students to take a field trip to Rochester Airport on Sunday May 5th to welcome back Honor Flight veteran participants. Mr. Brongo then reviewed the proposed 2019-2020 School Budget as per the recent passing of the New York State Budget.

The Board then approved the recommended annual school budget in the amount of $40,465,000 which reflects a 2.3% change in Tax levy.

The Board approved the Property Tax Report Card in accordance with Section 1608 of the New York State Education Law.

The Board approved the determination of the Capital Outlay Project as a Type II action in accordance with State Environmental Quality Review Act, in that the project does not pose significant environmental risk.

The Board approved the following Election Inspectors: Diane Robbins, Terrance Footer (Chairman), Samantha Hoover, Georgia Learn, June Loser, Barbara Petty. The Board set and approved the meeting dates for,the 2019-2020 school year.

The Board approved the following personnel: Kristi Caldwell (Physics-probationary), Daniel Stallone (Psychology Intern), Amanda Duchesneau (Substitute), Kristina Setka (Substitute), Amber Jenkins (Executive Secretary), Karen Diliberto (Typist-probationary), Samantha Graham (Typist-probationary), Robert Terwilliger (Bus Driver- probationary), Lisa Thompson (Special Education Teacher Aide-probationary), Tracy Hurley (Bus Driver).

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for April 24th at 7:00 pm.

by Casey Carpenter