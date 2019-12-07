Pal-Mac School meeting Dec. 3, 2019

The December Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education meeting featured a full slate of agenda items.

The meeting, which took place Tuesday, December 3 at Pal-Mac Middle School, was headlined by an update from Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo on improvements to district athletic facilities.

The district finalized plans to proceed with construction of the new softball field as approved by voters in 2017. The location of the field will be west of the high school parking lot, and artificial turf will be used for the infield only.

The softball field is among work planned to be put out to bid this winter with construction anticipated to begin in 2020.

Last spring, district leaders along with architects and fiscal advisors, shared eight conceptual designs for multi-purpose artificial turf fields of varying scope and cost at a May community forum.

Based on input from the community and consultation with advisors, the Board of Education accepted the recommendation to consider artificial turf for both the baseball infield and the soccer and lacrosse field as part of the scope of the next facility improvement proposal.

The installation of artificial playing surfaces would allow district athletes as well as the community to better utilize facilities during adverse weather conditions, particularly the early spring months Brongo noted.

As presented, the estimated cost of the artificial turf project would be $4.5 million and would be eligible for New York State Building Aid.

To help offset the local share of the multi-purpose field, the district is working with the David Giordano Memorial Fund which is currently soliciting donations for the project. To donate, please visit www.racf.org/Giordano.

At this time and with the exception of the softball field, no final decisions have been made regarding the specific plan for athletic facilities. Any decision made would require Board of Education approval and voter approval (likely in December 2020).

Discussion also took place on ways to improve the use of underutilized land on the Hyde Parkway Campus. Approximately 28 of 82 acres (34%) at the Hyde Parkway Campus are not utilized or are underutilized at this time.

Ideas discussed, which prioritize maintaining the beauty and integrity of the property, included adding hiking/mountain biking/cross country trails, outdoor instructional space, spectator seating, roadway and parking area(s) closer to athletic fields and improved site drainage.

This topic will continue to be discussed moving forward with a goal of developing a plan that is utilitarian and cost effective. Those with questions or that want to provide feedback regarding facilities may email facilities@palmaccsd.org.

The Pal-Mac Middle School Robotics Club showed off its design of a self-cleaning and solar powered drinking fountain which can be placed in locations without access to drinking water. The team competed at Penfield High School on November 9 against 17 other teams advancing to a spot in the regional competition set for December 8.

The Board of Education plans to explore the possibility of utilizing the design at its athletic facilities.

Jamie Murphy, Administrative Intern at Pal-Mac Primary School, presented the newly created reading program at PMP and its successes.

Murphy shared information about the shift which has taken place in the way the school and its staff approach reading instruction.

While reading proficiency levels, interventions and assessments provide helpful information to teachers, the school has focused on cultivating a passion for reading with an emphasis on how students learn best. According to Murphy and Principal Brian Brooks, the program has made a tremendous impact thus far.

The Board of Education also took a brief moment to recognize current Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Student Learning, Dr. Ryan Pacatte. Pacatte was recently named Superintendent of Avon Central School District and will take over his new post on Monday, January 6.

The district wishes Ryan well in his new role.

The next Board of Education meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 7 at Pal-Mac High School in the lower cafeteria.