Pal-Mac School Meeting Dec. 3, 2020

On Tuesday, December 1 the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria while adhering to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

To begin the meeting, a moment of silence was held in remembrance of former board member Dave Dandino who passed in November. Dandino was a board member from 2002-05.

Pal-Mac Middle School Principal Dr. Darcy Smith and Assistant Principal Amanda Masters were accompanied by students to discuss the successful start of the 2020-21 school year. Smith shared a video with the board which highlighted the ways students and staff have adapted to the new normal. Whether in-person or remote, students continue to make the most of their learning experience at PMMS. One such way is the celebration of leadership each Friday through activities focused on making connections and bettering the school environment.

Smith noted to help ensure needs of students and staff are being met in this unusual time, surveys have been shared to gather feedback on the learning process and how to improve. Based on feedback, adjustments are made to better serve the school community.

Some members of the seventh grade class were in attendance to share ways in which they are learning and expressing themselves through digital technology. Students described creating digital portfolios via Google products which allows them to document their thoughts and experiences during their middle school years. Content included in the portfolios is up to students, and ranges from reflections to personal goals or areas of growth they have experienced. The portfolio project allows students to develop communication skills while utilizing technology. In May, a sharing event of digital portfolios created by students is scheduled. Further details will be released at a later date.

In addition to the creation of digital portfolios, students noted their continued participation in clubs and activities. Advisers of student organizations throughout the district have done an exceptional job keeping students engaged, often virtually, with after school activities which remain a vital part of the student experience at Pal-Mac.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo provided an update on the status of facility improvement projects taking place throughout the district. As part of a voter approved capital project in December of 2017, the district is in the midst of phase two of a three phase project timeline.

Projects of note already completed or close to completion as part of phase one include new middle school locker rooms and updates to the gymnasiums at Pal-Mac Primary and Intermediate Schools. Phase two is currently underway with renovations ongoing in the areas surrounding the Performing Arts Center on the high school campus and a redesign of the middle school media center. Phase three is expected to begin in 2021 with the addition of a more secure entrance at PMP and the relocation of the main office. For the latest project updates visit palmaccsd.org or follow Pal-Mac on social media (facebook, twitter, instagram).

The next board meeting will take place Tuesday, January 5 in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria.