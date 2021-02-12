Powered by Dark Sky
February 12th 2021, Friday
Pal-Mac School Meeting Feb. 9, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
February 12, 2021

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education convened for its regular meeting in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria on the evening of Tuesday, February 2 while adhering to social distancing and face covering guidelines.  To begin the meeting, a moment of silence was observed in memory of Neil Washburn, former Board of Education member from 1998-2003 and Board of Education President from 2002-2003.

 Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo provided a snapshot of the budget process for the 2021-22 school year. According to Brongo, the budget process includes much uncertainty due to the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 on New York State.   The Governor’s Executive Budget Proposal assumes stimulus aid from the federal government which could then be used to assist the funding of school districts. Further guidance and clarity from the state will be forthcoming over the next few weeks. At the district level, budget reductions could be necessary depending on state aid numbers.  The projected tax levy limit (amount which tax levy can be raised by the district with simple majority voter approval) is expected to be 1.9%. Any proposed tax levy increase above the 1.9% projected number would require supermajority approval by Pal-Mac voters. The BOE maintains a priority of proposing a budget where taxes would be within the allowable levy limit but also wishes to continue to review anticipated State revenues, proposed budget reductions, and the use of other revenue sources before finalizing the budget proposal.  In the coming weeks, the BOE, in cooperation with district leaders, will formulate a budget plan. The district and its partners will continue advocating for an education-focused budget which positively impacts the district, and most importantly the student experience.  The final 2021-22 budget must be adopted by the BOE in April with the budget formally presented to the community for vote on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.  Following budget discussion, Brongo discussed ongoing facility improvement project work throughout the district. Of note, work continues on the middle school media center and upgrades to the areas surrounding the high school performing arts center. The district hopes to have both areas operational to begin the 2021-22 school year. An upgrade of security cameras at the primary school is also nearing completion.  During the meeting, the BOE recognized the Palmyra King’s Daughters organization for a donation of $300 to the Community Connections program.  The next Board of Education meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 2 in the high school cafeteria.

