Pal-Mac School Meeting   Jan. 13, 2020

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its first regular meeting of the year on Tuesday, January 7 at Pal-Mac High School. District success metrics and an update on future upgrades to Heating, Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) systems at Pal-Mac Primary were the main topics of discussion. Pal-Mac Principals Andy Wahl (high school), Dr. Darcy Smith (middle school), Chris Barnard (intermediate school) and Brian Brooks (primary school) teamed up to give a presentation on district success metrics. The metrics are aimed to provide a broad picture of achievement across the district without a singular focus on test scores and numerical data. Metrics presented at the meeting included traditional data points such as test scores but also metrics of extra-curricular participation rates and enrollment in International Baccalaureate and dual credit classes. The group noted continued efforts are ongoing to educate the whole child in a manner that prepares them not only take a test, but to become a successful and productive member of society upon graduation.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo provided an update on Heating, Ventilation and Cooling upgrades planned for Pal-Mac Primary. According to Brongo, the goal of the upgrades will be to improve air flow in the building and update critical systems to make for a more comfortable learning environment. Specific project details and the timeline for work continue to be discussed. The work will be funded as part of a previous voter approved capital project.

Cole Tibbits, Pal-Mac 10th grader enrolled in Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Pathways in Technology (P-Tech) program, shared information about the innovative learning environment and how it has positively impacted him. P-Tech is a specialized school campus located in Newark and run by W-FL BOCES. The school focuses on college attainment and career readiness providing programs in IT, advanced manufacturing, mechanical engineering and other STEM related fields. Students from throughout the W-FL region can apply to be part of the school and once admitted, attend full-time in place of attending classes at their home district have the opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and a no-cost, two-year post secondary degree in a STEM field. P-Tech Principal Kathy McGuigan and W-FL BOCES Superintendent Vicma Ramos also took time to share information on the programs P-Tech has to offer.

The district announced Danny Dehm as Interim Assistant Superintendent following the departure of Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Student Learning, Dr. Ryan Pacatte. Pacatte assumed the role of Superintendent Avon Central School District earlier this month. Dehm, recently retired, comes to the district with over 30 years of experience in education, including leadership roles in the Victor Central School District. Dehm will work in an interim capacity through the end of the year until a permanent replacement is named. The next Board of Education meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at Pal-Mac High School in the lower cafeteria.