October 21st 2020, Wednesday
Pal-Mac School Meeting   March 19, 2019

by WayneTimes.com
March 22, 2019

 

The Meeting was called to order by Board Vice President Laura Arrington, and opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance. 

The Board approved the minutes from the previous meeting, and adopted the Curriculum Pacing Guides as was presented. 

The Board approved the Select Choir to plan a trip for April 16-18, 2020.  

The Board then announced a change in time and venue for the next regularly-scheduled meeting in order to meet with Career and Tech students and gain information about their programs. 

The  motion passed to join the 4 County School Boards Association for a trial period of  year to begin July 1, 2019.

Mr. Brongo next provided the Board with an update on the 2019-2020 school budget, which is still in the development stage.  Mr. Brongo informed the Board that since the New York State Budget has yet to be passed, the School Budget is likewise in at a stand-still. He briefly outlined the draft propositions (Proposition #1 Annual Budget, Proposition #2 Bus Purchase), but stated that details will have to wait until the passage of the state budget.  Mr. Brongo clarified the next important dates for the process to be:  April 9th Board approval of Proposition #1 & #2 and Property Tax Report Card, May 7th Public Budget Hearing, May 21st Budget Vote & School Board Election. 

The Board approved the following personnel:  Amy L. Monachino (Certified Substitute Teacher), Nicholas J. Pinti (Uncertififed SUbstitute Teacher), Katiam. Nasra (Uncertified Substitute Teacher/TIF Program), Barbara J. Ray (Accounts Payable).

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday April 9th at the Jack Loveless Conference Room, Wayne Fingerlakes BOCES Newark Campus, Eisenhower Building, 131 Drumlin Court, Newark, NY at 6:00. 

By Casey Carpenter

Recent Obituaries

Enfonde, Shirley A. (McQuoid)

Geneseo/Rochester: September 22, 1934-October 16, 2020 at age 86.  Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Pt. Rd. (Rte. 250) Webster. On Friday, family and friends are asked to go to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish at Corpus Christi Church 11 AM (864 Main St. Rochester, NY 14605) for […]

Read More
Jelomono, Patricia A.

LYONS: Patricia A. Jelomono, age 82, passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Friends may attend a graveside memorial service, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 AM at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt 14 S. Memorials to Clifton Springs Hospital, or Lifetime Care Hospice. Pat was born in Adams, NY. May 10, […]

Read More
