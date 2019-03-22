Pal-Mac School Meeting   March 19, 2019

The Meeting was called to order by Board Vice President Laura Arrington, and opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Board approved the minutes from the previous meeting, and adopted the Curriculum Pacing Guides as was presented.

The Board approved the Select Choir to plan a trip for April 16-18, 2020.

The Board then announced a change in time and venue for the next regularly-scheduled meeting in order to meet with Career and Tech students and gain information about their programs.

The motion passed to join the 4 County School Boards Association for a trial period of year to begin July 1, 2019.

Mr. Brongo next provided the Board with an update on the 2019-2020 school budget, which is still in the development stage. Mr. Brongo informed the Board that since the New York State Budget has yet to be passed, the School Budget is likewise in at a stand-still. He briefly outlined the draft propositions (Proposition #1 Annual Budget, Proposition #2 Bus Purchase), but stated that details will have to wait until the passage of the state budget. Mr. Brongo clarified the next important dates for the process to be: April 9th Board approval of Proposition #1 & #2 and Property Tax Report Card, May 7th Public Budget Hearing, May 21st Budget Vote & School Board Election.

The Board approved the following personnel: Amy L. Monachino (Certified Substitute Teacher), Nicholas J. Pinti (Uncertififed SUbstitute Teacher), Katiam. Nasra (Uncertified Substitute Teacher/TIF Program), Barbara J. Ray (Accounts Payable).

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday April 9th at the Jack Loveless Conference Room, Wayne Fingerlakes BOCES Newark Campus, Eisenhower Building, 131 Drumlin Court, Newark, NY at 6:00.

By Casey Carpenter