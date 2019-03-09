Pal-Mac  School Meeting  March 5, 2019

The Board began the meeting with a “Level Up” mention of a variety of Pal-Mac sports teams and individuals that performed strongly in the recent Section V competitions.

The Board then received a snapshot of presentations of 10th grade MYP Personal Projects with topics ranging from preventing sports injuries to mental health and stress relief. The students were engaging and proud to report to the Board. Next, the Board was updated on LOTE, as during the past four years the program has been redesigned to begin world language acquisition and cultural exposure in the elementary years.

The next steps for the program include a pilot program beginning at the UPK level in the upcoming year.

A presentation was then made to the Board on the topic of blended learning, reviewing data collected since the implementation of 1:1 devices across the district. The presentation included data points collected from software, student and family engagement levels, and teacher reflection. Next steps that the team is focused on is the continued development and emerging implementation of a digital citizenship curriculum beginning with second grade and extending through high school.

The Board approved the following personnel: Coleston Schiek (substitute teacher), Jeffery Ames (Sr Building Mechanic), Michael Felice (Senior Building Mechanic), Sara Krivitza (Senior Building Mechanic), John Mayo (Senior Building Mechanic), Chris Patnode (Bus Mechanic), Trevor Wilkins (Laborer), Cameron Youngman (Senior Building Mechanic), William Hollenbeck (substitute).

The next Board of Education meeting is March 19th at the High School.

by Casey Carpenter