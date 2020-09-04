Pal-Mac School Meeting , Sept. 4, 2020

Reopening of Schools Update of facilities and safety issues

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 1 in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria while adhering to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

The meeting covered essential business and included an update on facilities projects from Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo. Brongo noted construction of the new high school softball field and tennis court reconstruction is ongoing, and renovation to the middle school locker rooms is nearing completion.

At Pal-Mac Primary, a new ventilation unit was installed and refinishing of the gym floor is in progress. Work continues at Pal-Mac Intermediate as well with the installation of new windows throughout the building which can be easily opened to improve air flow.

Upgrades to the Performing Arts Center and the surrounding areas are in the beginning stages, and will occur throughout the 2020-21 school year resulting in the closure of the PAC for the entirety of the school year.

The next board meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 6 in the Pal-Mac High School cafeteria.

submitted by Chris Tanea