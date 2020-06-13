Pal-Mac School Meeting     Tuesday, June 2

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held the 2020-21 Public Budget Hearing along with its regular meeting, both of which were conducted virtually.

Led by Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo, the 2020-2021 budget adopted by the board in April totaling $42,008,000 was discussed in detail. The budget is within the tax levy limit (cap) and maintains programs and services.

In addition, a proposition will be included on the ballot to expense from the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund of 2009 an amount not to exceed $265,000 to finance the purchase of vehicles for student transportation. You can view more information on the budget in the Spring 2020 Magazine available at palmaccsd.org.

Along with the propositions on the ballot, the following vacancies on the Board of Education are to be filled: (1) a three (3) year term to commence on July 1, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2023, to fill the seat currently held by Laura Arrington; (2) a three (3) year term to commence on July 1, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2023, to fill the seat currently held by Sherry Lambert; and (3) a three (3) year term to commence on July 1, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2023, to fill the seat currently held by Sue Moak.

This year’s budget vote will be conducted solely by absentee ballot. Blank absentee ballots have been mailed to each known eligible voter. If additional ballots are needed, please request by email to amber.jenkins@palmaccsd.org or by phone message to 315-597-3400 option 7. Completed ballots must be received by the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Editor’s Note: This has now been extended til June 16).

In addition to budget discussion, it was announced the district has devised a creative way to provide the Class of 2020 with a special graduation event. The district will host a drive-in theater-style graduation ceremony at Pal-Mac High School on Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m. in the high school parking lot. To make this unique event happen, the district has worked with Wayne County Public Health, Code Enforcement and the Village of Palmyra Trustees to finalize an approved plan. Families will watch the ceremony from their vehicles, seniors will walk across a stage, and the event will end with a parade in the Village of Palmyra to commemorate the Class of 2020. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to only those with parking permits and not open to the general public. The Class of 2020 will also be taking part in a pre-recorded virtual graduation event, following social distancing measures, which will be aired on 13WHAM, Friday, June 19 at p.m.