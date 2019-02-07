Meetings
Palmyra Macedon School meeting, Feb. 5, 2019
The Palmyra-Macedon School Board meeting was observed by several adult students from the SUNY Oswego Leadership Studies Program.
Mr. Brown presented the Board with long-term financial forecasting for the district. He emphasized how the state’s history of not fully funding Foundation Aid has resulted in a 62.5 million dollars in total aid withheld from the district over the last 11 years. This situation was described to be further exacerbated by the very recently-released information from Governor Cuomo and Comptroller DiNapoli that outlined and additional 27.7 billion dollar further cut to statewide education funding.
The Tax Levy Limit was discussed and presented as 1.1%. The combination of these factors results in an assumption that some district employees and programs may need to be cut, as well as program development.
Superintendent Dr. Robert Ike shared that he had been approached by community members requesting to honor David A. Giordano, a teacher and coach who recently passed away, by possibly naming an athletic field in his honor. The Board elected to further explore how best to implement this request with current athletic projects.
The Board approved the following staff positions/appointments: Elizabeth A. Pierce (Gifted Education-Substitute); Leasa M. Vaccarella (Students With Disability (B-6), Early Childhood Education (B-6) –Substitute); Maria R. Telesca (uncertified Substitute); Brenda K. Dandino (Middle School Food Service Supervisor); David N. Dandino (Building Maintenance Mechanic); BobbieJo A. Davis (Special Education Teacher Aide); Carol A. Gratton (Food Service Helper); Jessica A. Kosel (Food Service Helper); Kathleen A. Loughman (Administrative Assistant -CSE office); Amy L. Massecar (Custodian in the High School); Kathleen A. Short (Teacher Aide).
The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for March 5th at 7:00 at the High School.
by Casey Carpenter
********************************
Correction to Pal-Mac BOE meeting notes from prior meeting. “The Board received an extensive presentation of k-12 student performance. Dr. Pacatte compared student achievement scores longitudinally within the district, as well as in comparison to student achievement statewide. The district remains designated as a School in Need of Improvement…” It should be clarified that the district could be designated as such, but at this time is not.
Latest News
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Murray-Griffith, Mary
PALMYRA: Mary passed away in the Wayne County Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Perry,...
Ramos, Antonia Emilia ‘Milla’
MACEDON: Passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 84. Antonia was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico...
Ameele, Donald I.
MARION: Entered into rest on December 31, 2018 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his parents, Ivan and...