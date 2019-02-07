Palmyra Macedon School meeting, Feb. 5, 2019

The Palmyra-Macedon School Board meeting was observed by several adult students from the SUNY Oswego Leadership Studies Program.

Mr. Brown presented the Board with long-term financial forecasting for the district. He emphasized how the state’s history of not fully funding Foundation Aid has resulted in a 62.5 million dollars in total aid withheld from the district over the last 11 years. This situation was described to be further exacerbated by the very recently-released information from Governor Cuomo and Comptroller DiNapoli that outlined and additional 27.7 billion dollar further cut to statewide education funding.

The Tax Levy Limit was discussed and presented as 1.1%. The combination of these factors results in an assumption that some district employees and programs may need to be cut, as well as program development.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Ike shared that he had been approached by community members requesting to honor David A. Giordano, a teacher and coach who recently passed away, by possibly naming an athletic field in his honor. The Board elected to further explore how best to implement this request with current athletic projects.

The Board approved the following staff positions/appointments: Elizabeth A. Pierce (Gifted Education-Substitute); Leasa M. Vaccarella (Students With Disability (B-6), Early Childhood Education (B-6) –Substitute); Maria R. Telesca (uncertified Substitute); Brenda K. Dandino (Middle School Food Service Supervisor); David N. Dandino (Building Maintenance Mechanic); BobbieJo A. Davis (Special Education Teacher Aide); Carol A. Gratton (Food Service Helper); Jessica A. Kosel (Food Service Helper); Kathleen A. Loughman (Administrative Assistant -CSE office); Amy L. Massecar (Custodian in the High School); Kathleen A. Short (Teacher Aide).

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for March 5th at 7:00 at the High School.

by Casey Carpenter

Correction to Pal-Mac BOE meeting notes from prior meeting. “The Board received an extensive presentation of k-12 student performance. Dr. Pacatte compared student achievement scores longitudinally within the district, as well as in comparison to student achievement statewide. The district remains designated as a School in Need of Improvement…” It should be clarified that the district could be designated as such, but at this time is not.