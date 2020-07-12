Palmyra-Macedon School Meeting July 7, 2020

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Board of Education held its regular board meeting virtually. At the meeting, three recently elected Pal-Mac Board of Education members formally took their seats. In June, Laura Arrington, Susan Herendeen and Sherry Lambert were elected to the board by voters to fill three vacancies. Each seat is for a 3-year term. Arrington and Lambert retain their seats while Herendeen replaces outgoing board member Sue Moak who did not seek re-election.

The board also elected its officers for the 2020-21 year. Sharon Lang will continue her service as President while Laura Arrington will remain Vice President.

Superintendent Bob Ike provided an update on the status of reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year. Ike noted no formal announcement or update has been provided by the state. The district is currently preparing for multiple reopening scenarios including:

Full reopening

Reopening with specific plans and policies in place to protect students and staff that are considered medically fragile and at higher risk

Hybrid model of reopening with in-person and remote learning

Full remote learning

More information is expected in the coming weeks and the final reopening plan will be based on the directive of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Please continue to monitor the district website and social media for relevant updates.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Brongo also discussed the ongoing facilities planning process surrounding potential upgrades to athletic facilities. Last year, district leaders along with architects and fiscal advisors, shared eight conceptual designs for multi-purpose artificial turf fields of varying scope and cost. In December, the board accepted the recommendation to consider artificial turf for both the baseball infield and for fields that host soccer and lacrosse as part of the scope of the next facility improvement proposal. Discussions on facility improvements and a future referendum will continue at upcoming meetings. At this time, Brongo said no final decisions have been made regarding the specific plan for athletic facilities. Any decision made would require Board of Education approval and voter approval (likely in December 2020). Those with questions or that want to provide feedback regarding facilities may email facilities@palmaccsd.org.

The board will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, August 11 at 6 p.m. At this time, the meeting is scheduled to occur in-person in the high school lower cafeteria.