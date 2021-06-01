Palmyra Town Board 5/27/21

The Palmyra Town Board meeting was opened with approval of the previous meeting notes (April 22nd-Regular). Mike Catalano (EMS) reported on the Wayne County EMS Advisory Board; noting a past County EMS Study and the beginning of changes as suggested by the study.

First for Public Input was Richard Hagar who stated that his property on Garnsey Road is uninhabitable due to the multiple toxic chemicals leaching from the Old Palmyra Landfill; he requested a relief in his taxes, as he says it was the Town’s misconduct that has caused the damages to his. Next was Marc Carrier who began by stating that he does not believe that this Town Board will ever be “part of the solution” to the Old Palmyra Landfill situation. He stated that all members should immediately resign or be removed.

Supervisor Kenneth Miller continued the agenda, reported that the Supplemental Site Characterization Work Plan for the Old Palmyra Landfill has been approved and submitted again to the State, publicly available on the repository. Town Clerk Irene Unterborne noted that she cannot access the files; an outcry from the audience said, “no one can!”

Next, Supervisor Miller reported that the Town Equalization rate has been determined to be 89%. There was brief discussion on the concern surrounding this and any possible actions to rectify. The Town Hall will be lifting its COVID restrictions and opening the building to other groups. The Town has signed an agreement to be a Red Cross Shelter; with the audience questioning whether the Town Hall has a generator. Superintendent of Highways Mike Boesel reported the official closing of the winter season, noting 71 plow trips, which is lower than normal. The Board approved an agreement with Wayne County for mowing County roads, and approving the termination of a member of the Board of Assessment Review. A contract was approved for grass cutting services with Frederick’s Lawn and Landscape for properties not properly mowed. The Board appointed Shawn Devlin to fill a vacancy on the Town Planning Board of Appeals. The Board approved the purchase of a replacement Computer (tower only) not to exceed $759.00 transfered from budgeted monies for trainings cancelled by COVID. Prior to the closing of the meeting, Supervisor Miller mused aloud about whether the Town Board should consider adopting “Privilege to the Floor” instead of the “Public Input”, he stated that with “Privilege to the Floor” was public comment limited to those items on the Agenda. It was unclear if Supervisor Miller if this new regulation would be in addition to current Palmyra Town Board policy which only allows for public participation scheduled at least 24-hours in advance and strictly limited to 3 minutes. The next meeting of the Palmyra Town Board is scheduled for June 24th at 7:00. By Casey Carpenter