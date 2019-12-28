Palmyra Town Board meeting 12/26/19

The Palmyra Town Board meeting opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.

First on the agenda were a series of seven Public Hearings that were open and closed swiftly with rather blistering public comments given during each period from residents Dave Morrison and Marc Carrier.

Mr. Morrison openly accused the Board of being corrupt and taking these actions to cover up investigations; he cited first-hand knowledge of forgeries in the Town Zoning book.

Mr. Carrier challenged the proposed local laws as violations of constitutional rights, noting that residents have already been arrested and fined for these laws not yet in statute.

At one point during the Public Hearing, there was a heated exchange between Mr. Carrier and Councilman Pipitone, captured on video by Mr. Carrier.

The Regular Town Board Meeting was opened with approval of minutes from the previous Board Meeting (11/26). Supervisor Miller provided an update to the Old Palmyra Landfill, stating that the Record Search process has been accepted by the DEC and will now be available to the public; an electronic version of the 1100 page document will be made available at the library to anyone with a new thumb drive.

The pre-tax Legal Notice has been published and tax bills will be mailed on December 31st.

The Board then moved to Agenda Items, adopting all Local Law zoning regulation amendments that had been under Public Hearing:

– Ordinance #1-2019 “yard maintenance”

– LL #5-2019 “district regulations”

– LL #6-2019 “setbacks”

– LL #7-2019 “storage of tractors and road machinery”

– LL #8-2019 “non-conforming uses, lots, and structures”

– LL #9-2019 “utility sheds”

– LL #10-2019 “property maintenance

The Board approved the agreement with the Village for the Community Center for 2020.

The Board officially recognized by proclamation Town Historian Beth Hoad for 20 years of service.

The Board appointed Dr. Daniel Harris as Health Officer for the Town.

The Board then approved the purchase of a laser printer for the Bookkeeper. The next Town Board Meeting will be January 23rd at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter.