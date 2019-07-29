Palmyra Town Meeting 7/25/19

Bridge and Roadwork continues, Old Landfill contract on hold

The Meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of minutes from the hearing and regular board meeting on June 27.

Supervisor Ken Miller opened the meeting with reports of communications received, beginning with Finger Lakes Ambulance and Mercy Flight Inc. forming a business partnership that causes some minor changes to the contract the Town has with Finger Lakes Ambulance.

Under announcements: Palmyra resident Linda S. Tomes was elected President of the NYS American Legion Auxiliary. Laurel House Comfort Care Home sent a letter introducing the new director Danielle Barber, RN.

Supervisor Miller stated that at this time, regarding the Old Palmyra Landfill, the DEC contract was signed and returned, but remains with the legal representation.

Miller then reported that the Town was approached regarding 2 state projects (Canal Corporation-Earthen Embankment Integrity Program, New York Power Authority Communications Backbone Execution Plan).

The Highway Department reported on continued repairs to the Route 21 and Galloway Bridges. Additionally a discussion was conducted regarding a property on Hanley Road that encroaches on the right of way.

The Assessor’s report was accepted by the Board with the note that of 3,050 properties assessed, only 51 came to grievance.

The Board approves the NYSCC designation as SEQRA lead agent for the Earthen Embankment Integrity Program, and accept the Full Environmental Assessment Form.

The Board next approved Supervisor Miller to execute an agreement with the owner of the property on Hanley Road.

Then the Board approved the New York Power Authority designation as SEQRA lead agent for the Communications Backbone Execution Plan.

The Board next approved the signing of the updated contract with Finger Lakes Ambulance.

The Board approved Jake & Sons Sealcoating to service the Town Hall parking lot at a cost not to exceed $6,680.

The next Town Board meeting is scheduled for 8/22 at 7:00.

by Casey Carpenter