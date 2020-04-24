Palmyra Town Meeting    April 23, 2020

The Palmyra Town Board Meeting was held on a video platform due to current social distancing directives by Governor Cuomo.

Supervisor Ken Miller made mention of the constantly changing environment due to the COVID-19 situation. He suggested that citizens refer to the Wayne County Department of Health website for information on the number of cases in the area. The Town offices are currently closed with the Supervisor and Clerk in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to complete essential business. Mike Boesel, Superintendent of the Highway Department stated “hopefully we are done with winter”, noting that according to the numbers of plowing trips, it had been a light winter.

Councilman Pipitone noted the submission of the Assessor’s Review. The Board then moved on to Agenda Items. The Board adopted by Roll Call Vote Local Law #1 – 2020 To Extend A Moratorium Related To Solar Energy Conversion Technology.

Next, the Board approved the Highway Department Superintendent to sign a contract with Teitsworth Auctions to have an on-line auction relationship for surplused goods; it was noted how successful this has been in the past. The Board approved the purchase of a 220 Skidsteer, a budgeted item, not to exceed approximately $40,000, as well as a mini excavator, with a price not to exceed approximately $57,000. The Board then approved a motion to auction surplus items (2 vehicles, set of trusses) at the Palmyra Town Auction. A late-added item was raised by Supervisor Miller regarding seeking an RFP for site characterization of the Old Palmyra landfill, adding that he would put this out to a minimum of three companies.

At the end of the meeting, there was a brief discussion of the new 911 Director Katie Dean, and the recent shipment of PPE to the County, now available to essential workers in need. Finally, the Board Claims and Expenditures for the Month of March in the amount of $41,676. The next Meeting of the Town of Palmyra Board is scheduled for May 28th at 7:00 pm. By Casey Carpenter