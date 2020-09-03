Palmyra Town Meeting - August 27, 2020

The Palmyra Town Board meeting, held in person using social-distancing practices, was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (July 23, 2020).

There were no Communications received. There were no Public Comments scheduled.

Supervisor Ken Miller provided a brief update to the Old Palmyra Landfill, stating that the testing has been completed and the Site Characterization is being created.

Next, Supervisor Miller mentioned issues with Spectrum that are planned to be discussed during Executive Session. The Board then approved the Supervisor to sign a contract with CompuTel.

The East Palmyra Fire Hall meeting was changed from October to September.

There was a brief discussion of increasing walk-in services at the Town Hall; there will be further discussion of the matter.

The Board formally recognized former Board Member Michael Lambrix through Proclamation due to his retirement. The Board then formally recognized the late Honorable William Abbott through Proclamation for his years of service to the Town. The Board also formally recognized the passing of Fred Lawson through Proclamation for his years of service to the Town.

Councilman Cook provided the facilities report, noting recent bat removal services needed and the upcoming replacement of carpeting and tiling in the Town Hall.

The Board approved the 2021 Budget Workshop dates (September 8th, 15th, and 22nd).

The Board approved Charles Hartman as a member of the Board of Assessment Review.

Next was the approval of new computers for the Code Office and Town Clerk’s Office, as well as the purchase of a folding security gate.

The Board adopted the Retention and Disposition Schedule for the New York Local Government Records (LGS-1), which will keep the Town up to code for document management.

The Board entered Executive Session to discuss pending litigation; upon return to Regular Session, the Board approved the Town securing the Boylan Code law firm for upcoming litigation.

The next meeting of the Palmyra Town Board is scheduled for September 24th at 7pm at East Palmyra Fire Hall.

By Casey Carpenter