October 1st 2020, Thursday
Palmyra Town Meeting    February 28, 2019

by WayneTimes.com
March 2, 2019

The meeting began with the Board introducing Mr. Newell of Dolomite on site to answer any final questions on the discontinuance of Palmer Road; a brief anonymous outcry was quieted.

This was followed by a set of public comments regarding the results of well water testing in the Garnsey Road area. Frank Vascukynas (Garnsey Road) recounted his recent lengthy phone call with a Department of Health representative who stated that PFCs detected in wells drilled last summer warrant the granting of Super Fund site.

Marc Carrier (Garnsey Road) read from a prepared statement where he cited the contaminants leaching from inactive landfills which have been detected since 1988; he recognized it is a “difficult and uncomfortable topic” but that he expects public hearing and action from the Board.  His fervent statement was quieted by gavel, and then followed by Supervisor Miller disputing the Super Fund designation and asserting that the Board has worked with the State DEC for the past 5 years.

Code Enforcement reviewed a number of proposed changes to existing solar systems codes; the item was tabled for further investigation and discussion.

Supervisor Miller went on record to note that he had been contacted by the Office of Pam Helming announcing Marya Vande-Doyle being named as a Woman of Distinction in the district.

The Board approved Robert Grier to perform odd jobs as needed at the Town Hall at a rate of $20 per hour and not to exceed  $1000 annually.

The Board approved Regional Wastewater Treatment Plan Project.

Discontinuance of Part of Palmer Road and associated Road Closure Decommission Agreement to be closed on May 1st was carried.

The Boyle Code was approved as law firm to prosecute particular violations, especially as related to situation on Trolley Road.

The next regular Town Board Meeting is scheduled for March 28 at 7:00.

by Casey Carpenter

