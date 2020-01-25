Palmyra Town Meeting   Jan. 23, 2020

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. The Board then approved the minutes from the previous Board Meeting (12/26/2019) as well as the Organizational Meeting (1/7/2020).

During Communications, Supervisor Miller reported no communications received, then made mention of an envelope received by Marc Carrier this same day. The meeting then moved on to Reports of Standing Committees. Mr. Carrier interjected and inquired as to why no Public Input was listed, as he had requested it in his packet.

Supervisor Miller said, “No.” Mr Carrier responded with, “Is this the transparency you have been bragging about?”

The EMS Report was then given citing continued need to work on coordination with Fingerlakes Ambulance. The Supervisor mentioned a thank you received from Mercy Flight. Mr. Carrier calmly interjected “What kind of public meeting is this?”

“One more time and I will ask you to leave,” Miller responded.

The Board then had a short discussion regarding whether the Board should act on the Solar Moratorium from April 2019 as it is about to expire. The Board decided to inquire with the Macedon Town about the process they had taken with their Solar Moratorium. The Board next assigned members to the Audit Teams.

Palmyra Town Meeting continued

As the Board began to move on to the Human Services Report, Frank Vascukynas interjected, “what about the note from the Department of Health? Are you just going to gloss over it?” Supervisor Miller immediately silenced Vascukynas with the gavel and demanded that he and Carrier leave the meeting. Both inquired as to the reason, Miller adjourned the meeting and opening called the 911 for law enforcement support.

The audience had a mild reaction, mostly calmly awaiting law enforcement.

Upon arrival, Miller identified Carrier and Vascukynas and asked for their removal for disrupting the meeting. Carrier requested that the meeting be held in adjournment until his return, to which Miller agreed.

The meeting was immediately restarted in their absence. Councilman Cook announced that the Town Clerk’s office would like to continue collecting water bills for Palmyra residents. He also intends to contact a contractor about issues with Town Hall restroom facilities.

Councilman Lambrix reported that the new telephone system has been installed. The Board briefly discussed minor technical issues with the system. Councilman Pipitone mentioned a few items that will need to be addressed in the Town Code, including pond maintenance and billboard regulations.

The Board moved on to the single Agenda Item and approved the Standard Workday Resolution #5-2020: Standard Work Day and Reporting Resolution for Elected and Appointed Officials. Claims and expenditures for the month were approved, and the meeting was adjourned.

The next Regular Town Board Meeting is February 27th at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter.