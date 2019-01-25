  Palmyra Town Meeting   Jan. 24, 2019

The land purchase behind the town hall is progressing well; the land will need to be subdivided which will cause a delay in the closing date. The closing of Palmer road is to occur in near future; the Board tabled the issue as details with Dolomite continue to develop.

RPTL Section 487 – Exemption for Certain Energy Systems will be need to be developed to define the regulation of commercial solar fields, as the Board has had an inquiry into the matter.

Supervisor Miller briefly mentioned the potential impact of the reduction in AIM funding as outlined in Governor Cuomo’s proposed state budget. The proposed budget may also impact the town through the reduction of EWR (Extreme Winter Recovery) funding. Members of The Highway Department will petition for the reinstatement of this funding.

The Board carried a motion to sign a collateral agreement with Canandaigua National Bank. The Board carried a motion to sign a contract with Converse and Morell for legal services.

Next Regular Town Board Meeting Feb 28 at 7:00.

by Casey Carpenter