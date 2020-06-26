Palmyra Town Meeting June 25, 2020

The Palmyra Town meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.

The Board then approved the minutes ogfoard, spoke regarding concerns about lack of ambulance service in the Town of Palmyra. The Board listened as he discussed how this is likely due to “dispatcher error.”

Supervisor Miller provided an update to the Old Palmyra Landfill; test kits started at the site this week and 3 testing wells will be installed next week.

There was a brief discussion of perhaps moving to a single judge for the Town; this was not acted on.

The NYS Canal Corporation will begin the Earthen Embankment Integrity Program.

Next, the Board decided to allow the Town Hall to be utilized by groups after hours; they did put in a few cautionary measures.

The Highway Department report was given, noting that CHIPS Funds have been released by the state.

The Board approved $7000 for the purchase of a new lawn mower and perhaps a weed whacker.

The Board discussed an issue of flooding onto property that is the result of a Town pump station.

Next, the Board adjourned to Executive Session to discuss possible litigation. Upon return to Open Session, the Board approved Resolution #7-2020 Health Insurance Benefits Resolution.

The Board then adjourned to Executive Session again to discuss a personnel issue.

The next Regular Town Board Meeting is scheduled for July 23 at 7:00. By Casey Carpenter